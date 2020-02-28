We just recently took a look at the BMW X5 M Competition, wearing a Mineral White exterior color. While white isn’t exactly the most exciting of color choices, especially for a 600 hp monster, it actually works well on a car like the X5 M. In white, the X5 M is a sleeper of sorts. However, if you want to add a bit of sexiness to your big, twin-turbocharged behemoth, this BMW Individual Tanzanite Blue II Metallic could be the better choice.

This is a new color for the X5 M Competition and it’s one that we think looks great. The dark shade of blue helps to show just enough of its body lines and curves to display just how aggressive it is. Yet, it’s also dark enough so that it’s sleek and understated. So it’s still sort of a sleeper, just with a bit more style, a bit more of a brooding seductiveness.

That’s especially true with the black accents of the BMW X5 M Competition, specifically. The gloss black grille, rear diffuser, window trim and mirror caps all help to give it a real sense of menace.

What’s nice is that the X5 M backs up that menacing look with real firepower. Its 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 makes 617 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque, enough to rocket it from 0-60 mph in just 3.8 seconds. For perspective, that’s just a few ticks slower than a Ferrari 458 Italia, yet it’s an SUV that can seat five and also has a massive trunk.

With a car like the BMW X5 M Competition, you’re going to want a more interesting color than just the usual silver, black or white. Those colors can be cool but the X5 M is a special car and, if you’re buying a special car, it deserves a special color. However, I understand the desire to want something special, yet also a bit restrained. Which is why the Tanzanite Blue II Metallic might be the perfect choice.