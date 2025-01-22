Love them or hate them, BMW’s GT models occupy a space in history. And no, we aren’t talking about the Euro-only E36 M3 GT. The acronym more recently found itself badged on the back of some awkwardly proportioned models from the 3 Series and 5 Series lineup, among others. While perhaps billed as the best of both sedan and SUV worlds, these now-defunct models have an interesting – albeit short – history that matters to the brand. The addition of these models coincided with another new addition – the Gran Coupe. The result? A crowded lineup that was never sustainable.

Growth in All the Wrong Places

In 2009, the 5 Series lineup got a little bit bigger with the addition of the 5 Series Gran Turismo. The vehicle’s awkward shape was balanced out – to some – by a comfortable ride thanks to a longer wheelbase and enhanced rear seat room. As BMW split the 4 Series Coupe and Convertible from the traditional 3 Series “halo” sedan, they also decided to bring unique five-door models to both the cars.

The prettier, and more successful of the two, was the 4 Series Gran Coupe. Confusingly named – as it had four doors and a trunk – as it may be, at least it’s still around today. Concurrently, BMW debuted the 3 Series Gran Turismo. Like the 5 GT, it struggled to find its place in the market, as shoppers were easily swayed by similarly priced and more spacious SUVs, the less polarizing looks of the sedan, or even the prettier 4er that had much of a design ethos in common with the 3 GT. The 3 Series Gran Turismo was positioned as the more mature and family-oriented models; the 4 Series Gran Coupe, younger and sportier.

BMW didn’t stop there, either. In China, BMW brought out a long wheelbase (LWB) variant to market, further expanding (and confusing) the lineup. Later on, the 5 Series GT morphed into the 6 Series GT. But, as market conditions for the awkward GT models became less favorable – and now had a new badge with even less name recognition – it wouldn’t be long before the GT lineup folded.

An End to the High-Roof GT

What some may find surprising is that BMW actually sold a decent chunk of GT models. At least, early in the model’s life. Sales were mostly buoyed by relatively strong reception in China, where nearly 10,000 5er GTs sold in 2013, 42 percent of BMW’s global 5er GT sales. But the market trended towards SUVs hard. The 3 Series GT made it until 2019, just six years after its introduction. BMW cut it, ostensibly, to reduce complexity and cut costs. In 2023, the last GT – the 6 Series GT – concluded production, just a little over ten years after the first GT debuted. Shout out to Steve Saxty’s “BMW by Design” book for some of the inspiration for writing this selection.