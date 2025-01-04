BMW is putting 2024 in its rearview mirror with a sales record in the United States. Deliveries jumped by 2.5% to 371,346 units, making 2024 the second consecutive record year for the luxury brand. A closer look at the sales chart reveals an unexpected model. Yes, the unloved 6 Series Gran Turismo is listed. Someone bought a G32 in the last quarter of the year.

We honestly didn’t see this one coming. After all, BMW axed the large hatchback in the US after the 2019 model year. Although the 6 Series GT received a Life Cycle Impulse in 2020, the LCI wasn’t sold in America. The German premium brand pulled the plug on its hugely practical but awkwardly shaped car in Europe back in 2023. The five-door hatch finally died last year when production ended in India.

Details about the US-spec car sold in October, November, or December last year are not available. However, we can safely assume it’s the pre-LCI model in the 640i xDrive flavor. The “new” vehicle was either five or six years old when it changed hands, so the buyer must have gotten a sizeable discount. Clearing out old stock usually comes with a fat price cut, as dealers are eager to get rid of leftover metal.

The 6 Series Gran Turismo had a base price of $71,295 before leaving the US market after the 2019MY. BMW sold the 6 GT in America for only two model years. Its predecessor, the 5 GT, was also available in the US, but demand was weak. When BMW discontinued the 6 GT in the US for the 2020 model year, it also phased out the smaller 3 GT.

We can all agree that the pair of Gran Turismo models was a failed experiment, as both cars were commercial flops. Some would argue that the XM plug-in hybrid SUV fits that bill as well. If reports are to be believed, the 2 Series Active Tourer is also going away. The minivan allegedly dies in late 2027.