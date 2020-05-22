Video: BMW M2 Competition and Porsche GT3 RS having fun on the Ring

Germany. The Mecca of every car enthusiast. Not only does the European country have the famous Autobahn system to rely on (limitless bits of highways included), but also some of the best sports cars ever made. And, of course, the incredibly fun Nurburgring Nordscheilfe. What makes this track better than any other is the fact that it is considered part of the German highway network and, occasionally, people can actually drive on it with their daily commute cars.

That’s why you’ll sometimes spot the most unusual cars on that track, from Ford Transit vans, to Renault Scenic MPVs. Everyone is welcome, as long as they follow the rules. In the video below we don’t waste time watching those boring cars though. Instead, we’re taking a look at a very impressive match-up between the BMW M2 Competition and a Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

Of the two, the M2 is slightly tuned, as reported by the comments section.

It would appear some changes have been done to the suspension while the engine got a tune, taking it up to 487 HP. That said, those changes still won’t make it as powerful as the 911 but, judging by the looks of things, it’s not far. As a matter of fact, the Porsche seems to be a bit slower on the straights.

However, as we all know, it’s in the corners where the magic should happen if you want to post a great lap time on the Nurburgring and, to me, that’s where the Porsche seems like the more focused car.

Nevertheless, looking at the price difference between these two cars, it’s pretty obvious which one seems to have the better bang/buck ratio. Sure, you don’t drive a Porsche but the BMW M2 Competition is still a very good package for the money. And yet some people are still puzzled by how loved this car is…