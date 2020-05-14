VIDEO: 2021 BMW M5 LCI featured in Aventurine Red metallic on the Ring

A lightly camouflaged 2021 BMW M5 LCI finished in Aventurine Red metallic was recently spotted covering some fast laps on the Nurburgring Nordschleife track in Germany.

We’ve already reported that the new 5 Series LCI generation will premiere some new paintworks and options, among which we’ll also find the elegant BMW Individual Aventurine Red metallic.

Special BMW M550i xDrive in Aventurine Red metallic and AC Schnitzer parts at the Abu Dhabi showroom.

The G30/G31/F90 LCI model series are really covering their last miles of the final experimental phase. Recently, a FEP prototype of the upcoming M5 LCI was caught in full action on the Ring.

That very test vehicle also wore the Aventurine Red metallic finish, which made it look quite sensational. The classy, darker red shade is a perfect match for dynamic aura of the 5 Series/M5 family.

Aventurine Red metallic detail on a BMW M760Li xDrive V12.

The Aventurine Red is also offered for the 7 Series or 8 Series/M8 model lineups, so making it available for the new 5 Series/M5 LCI is a logic addition and will make those models even more visually attractive.

We shall get official information and more quality photos towards the end of May, when BMW will reveal the 5 Series LCI generation on the interwebs.

What is known for sure is that this facelift will bring an important addition to the M5 lineup. Apart from the 600 PS standard version and the 625 PS M5 Competition, we’ll also see the advent of the high-performance M5 CS variant.

BMW M5 First Edition in Frozen Dark Red metallic.

The new BMW M5 CS will also feature a host of lightweight and aerodynamic measures and a more aggressive body detailing. Additionally, the BMW M5 CS is also expected to boast an output increase to around 650 PS / 642 hp.

Fast forward to 0:34 in the following video to admire the camouflaged M5 LCI in Aventurine Red metallic.