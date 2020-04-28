LEAKED: This is the refreshed 2021 BMW 5 Series Facelift

The “BMW leak week” continues with a new episode. After the alleged new BMW 2 Series Coupe and the iX3 electric SUV, it’s the refreshed 2021 BMW 5 Series Facelift which makes its way onto the Internet. Two images are giving us a close look at the front and rear-end design of the BMW 5 Series LCI. The photos seem to be part of an official press package and featured the BMW 5 Series G30 LCI with the M Sport package.

While the technology updates of the facelift remain unclear, all questions about the design should be answered from now on. The 2020 BMW 5 Series Facelift brings some visible changes and specifically sharpens the design language of the business sedan. However, all fears surrounding a similarly massive facelift as in the 7 Series are also dispelled with the first photos.

The BMW 5 Series Facelift continues its legacy with an elegant design which touches mostly on the kidney design and headlights. The kidneys have been slightly reinterpreted with more visible outer edges and new slats. The headlights are now slimmer and sleeker, and they fit perfectly within this elegant front fascia.

At the rear, the taillights’ graphics were obviously redesigned to make the 2020 BMW 5 Series Facelift look even fresher and to bring it in line with other current G20 3 Series Sedan. The rear also reveals the model type – a BMW 530e plug-in hybrid. The entry-level hybrid makes use of a four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor. To boot, the two power sources can deliver up to 252 HP and 420 Nm of torque at once and that power goes to the rear wheels or all four corners of the car (if you go for the 530e xDrive model) via an 8-Speed automatic gearbox which also houses the electric motor.

There is also another hybrid model that’s in works – the BMW 545e with an in-line six-cylinder and almost 400 hp.

The new 2021 BMW 5 Series Facelift is expected to be unveiled in late May with market launch scheduled for later this year. If the COVID-19 situation improves, we’re likely to have a chance to drive the car also during the course of this year.