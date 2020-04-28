BMWBLOG

New report claims upcoming BMW X8 M could have 750 HP

Rumors | April 28th, 2020 by 0
The BMW X8 topic is back again. BMW applied for trademarks already on variations of the name and as we reported before, the car is just a couple of years away. Furthermore, the new model will get a bespoke M version which is supposed to bring an insane amount of power.

The jury is still out on the actual number of ponies in the BMW X8 M – we’ve heard anywhere fro 700 to around 750 hp, thanks to a hybrid setup.

Car Magazine published a report (which is unclear whether it’s based on new or previous information) stating that the new X8 M will have incredible specs. The car is being developed under the ‘Project Rockstar’ codename and is slated to get a new iteration of the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 S63 engine which is going to be hybridized.

This goes along with our earlier report that BMW is working on a new V8 that will get some “electric help”. This report also plays well with statements made by BMW M CEO, Markus Flasch a while back, saying hybridization of M models is just a matter of time.

“I can assure you we’re working on electrification… I’ve driven petrol-electric vehicles from the M team. I’ve driven plug-in hybrids from the M team,” said Flasch. “I can assure you we’re working on electrification… I’ve driven petrol-electric vehicles from the M team. I’ve driven plug-in hybrids from the M team,” he added in an older interview. Those two statement point directly to a large SUV with copious amounts of power.

Rumor: Future 2022 BMW X8 M to pack over 700 hp

How much power is yet to be determined, but the report from Car says the new X8 M could get 750 HP and 737 lb-ft of torque which are ridiculously high numbers that would make the new car the most powerful BMW ever made.

That, in turn, would lead to a high price tag, the BMW X8 and the X8 M likely becoming the most expensive car in the BMW line-up. This would also fit in the plans the company announced a while back, aiming to sell more high-margin models to keep their profitability up.

