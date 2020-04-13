BMW X8 M name registered, likely arriving in 2022-2023

According to x7Forum, BMW filled for the X8 M name. The name shows up in the Germany’s DPMA database and signals what we’ve known for a while – BMW is indeed working on an X8 model, along with a full M version.

We also heard that the highly unique BMW X8 will come in three variants with at least one of them being a full-fledged X8 M model. The third member of the X8 family was rumored to be the brand’s first M Performance hybrid with the badge BMW X8 M45e attached to it.

Rendering Motor.es

The BMW X8 M is likely to be powered by a consistently re-engineered 4.4-liter V8 engine. But the high-performance luxury SAC is also likely to get a hybrid system tied to the conventional engine. In combination, the powertrain could boast a staggering peak output of 700 hp.

We’ve also learned that almost certainly the X8 won’t take the shape of an X6 or X7, but rather have its own identify within the design language at BMW. Think along the lines of a new kidney grill design and overall shape. The X8 has always been rumored to be a more luxurious model, with a more bespoke finish for the discerning customer looking for the ultimate luxury.

The X8 is expected to become the priciest BMW model in history, with the entry-level price starting somewhere around 120,000 Euros. Prices for the BMW X8 M variant could possibly start at around 180,000 Euros, which is nearly a hefty 200,000 US dollars.