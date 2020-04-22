Video: 2021 BMW G82 M4 Spotted on testing on the Nurburgring

While last year might’ve well been called the year of the M models, this year we’ll be seeing a lot less of them being launched. Even so, the two new M cars we will see in 2020 are extremely important for the M brand. And, of course, some of the best selling in the range: G80 M3 and G82 M4. While we’re patiently waiting for them to be finished, the people in Munich are hard at work, including on the Nurburgring.

The G82 M4 was spotted out on the usual BMW proving grounds just a couple of days ago and it confirms nearly all of our reports. From the look of things, the front end will be dominated by a huge set of grilles, occupying the entire middle part of the front fascia, from top to bottom. According to our sources, the new M4 will be looking a lot like the Concept 4 Series unveiled not long ago but with a couple of changes done to it to make sure it follows safety guidelines.

The side air intakes seem pretty big too, meaning the 3-liter straight six under the hood will be well fed with air. Speaking of which, the powerplant responsible for moving this car at such a rapid pace will be the S58 you can find on the X3 M and X4 M models. In standard guise it will be making 480 PS and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) of torque. There will also be a Competition BMW G82 M4 available, with up to 510 PS and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) of torque.

BMW already hinted at an all-wheel drive setup, similar to the one found on the F90 M5, on which the rear axle can get all the torque if you want it to. There will also be a manual option on the table, along with a pure RWD chassis that will definitely appeal to the purists out there. According to our sources though, the Competition model will only be available with an automatic 8-speed gearbox and AWD so you’ll have to decide what matters most to you before purchasing your car.

Expect the new M4 to be unveiled towards the end of the year.

[Top Rendering: @zer.o.wt]