Video: BMW G80 M3 Revs for the camera while testing in California

While we’re all patiently waiting for the new G80 M3 to come out, the Germans are hard at work putting the final touches in place. And in order to do that, they need to do some proper testing, not just on the Nurburgring – where we’ve seen the car plenty of times – but also around town, where it will be used more often than not. Since that’s the case, sightings of the upcoming M3 under heavy camo will become more common.

One such sighting happened in California even though we’re not told where exactly. The car can be seen driving around town and, in the first seconds of the video, the driver decides to mash the gas pedal for a couple of seconds, giving us the chance to listen to the engine noise. Unfortunately, whoever uploaded the video on Youtube decided to add some music to it and it kinda ruins the aural experience.

Nevertheless, based on what we know about the car so far, the new G80 M3 will have the same engine as the current BMW X3 M model. That means the sound will be similar, even though, due to the different exhaust configuration, some discrepancies might be noticeable. All in all though, they shouldn’t be night and day apart. The S58 3-liter straight six twin-turbo powerplant will also make between 480 and 510 PS, depending on the model.

That’s because the new M3 will be offered in standard and Competition guises from the get go. The manual gearbox will live on in the standard model, as will a rear-wheel drive configuration. Though, the Competition model will only be all-wheel drive and automatic. The biggest question about it is related to the design and how those huge kidney grilles will look on the end product.