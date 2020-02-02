As previously reported, BMW is enriching the X5, X6 and X7 lineups with new BMW Individual, leather upholstery and trim choices. Beginning with Spring 2020, the BMW X5, X6 and X7 are receiving new means of personal customer individualization as part of the quarterly update measures. The high-ranging BMW X flagships now offer the possibility to choose your favorite from a comprehensive list of optional leather upholsteries, dashboard ornaments and BMW Individual.

At the start of production for the G05 and G07 generations, some of the choices were initially available, such as bi-color Vernasca Beige/Mocha or the BMW Individual Merino Tartufo leather choices. For some reasons related to supplier availability and customer demand, the initial equipment offering became unavailable for a more than 6 months.

The most enriched lineup is that of the new BMW X6 (G06), which is now available to configure with a vast array of optional interior appointments. The latest additions to the customization options are the new Vernasca Beige/Black and Vernasca Cognac leather, as well as the full/extended content BMW Individual leather upholsteries in Merino Tartufo and Merino Ivory White/Night Blue.

Also, the new BMW X6 is now available for the first time with the Tanzanite Blue II metallic and Ametrin metallic BMW Individual exterior colors, in addition to the Individual alloy wheels with a diameter of 22 inches and V-spoke design (code 734), already available for the X5 (G05).

The BMW Individual Merino Tartufo and Ivory White / Night Blue leather upholsteries, the Fineline Stripe high-gloss brown and BMW Individual silver grey ash wood trims can also be configured for the new X6 starting this Spring.

The new X5 and X7 further extend the customization choices with several Vernasca and BMW Individual Merino leather upholsteries. For the time being, the G07 luxury SAV is not available with the Vernasca Beige/Black leather upholstery, but still gets the most of the other appointments available for the X5 and X6.

Starting from August 2020, an extended choice of BMW Individual accessories will be available for the X5, X6 and X7, as well as for the X5 M and X6 M high-performance vehicles.

Let’s have a look at the configurations I have prepared to celebrate the additions of the exterior and interior appointments for the upper range BMW X models.

BMW X5 M50d in Carbon Black metallic, with Vernasca Beige/Black upholstery and BMW Individual silver grey ash wood ornaments

BMW X6 xDrive30d xLine in Tanzanite Blue II metallic, with full BMW Individual Merino Tartufo upholstery and Fineline Stripe wood trims

BMW X7 xDrive40i Design Pure Excellence in Ametrin metallic, with Vernasca Cognac upholstery and brown, high-gloss ash wood adornments.