BMW updates the 7 Series, 8 Series, X5, X6 and X7 models in Spring 2020

The BMW 7 Series, 8 Series, X5, X6 and X7 are all getting enhanced as BMW is officially announcing a significant array of updates coming in Spring 2020 for its upper range of models. Beginning with March 2020, the current generation of the 7 Series luxury flagship (G11/G12 LCI) and the complete 8 Series family (G14/G15/G16) and the likewise high-performance M8 models (F91/F92/F93) will get additional comfort equipment. Thus, for example, the automatic soft-close door technology will become a standard feature on the mentioned models.

The family of range-topping SAVs and SACs is also getting a refreshment boost and significant new options for clients to choose from. The fleet composed of the X5 (G05), the new X6 (G06) and the luxury X7 (G07) will receive new choices in terms of interior appointments such as leather upholsteries and dashboard trims.

Starting April this year, customers will be able to choose from a wider selection of leather options and wood trims to pamper the cabin of their brand X5, X6 or X7. Offered for a limited amount of time at the advent of the G05 and G07 model series, the Vernasca leather in Canberra Beige tone is making a comeback and will be now offered for the good in the X5 – X6 – X7 trio. If in the past the combination was Canberra Beige/Mocha, from April 2020 the Canberra Beige will be featured in combination with Black color in the high-end BMW X models.

The Cognac/Black Vernasca leather upholstery will also be added in the portfolio of the X6 as well, after already being made available for the X5 and X7. Additionally, also for the X6, the extended BMW Individual Merino leather interior in Tartufo/Black, Ivory White/Black and Ivory White/Night Blue/Black will become available.

The BMW Individual Merino full leather upholsteries in the color combinations Coffee/Black and Tartufo/Black will also arrive in the equipment portfolio of the X6. Last, but not least important, a new optional wood trim will be offered for the X6 starting this spring: the open-pored high-grade Poplar Grain wood with Anthracite-Brown shading.

It is important to mention that BMW will also offer an extended BMW Individual Composition package with additional exterior colors and interior appointments for the X5, X6 and X7 starting December 2019. The new X5 M (F95) and X6 M (F96) models will get the BMW Individual options beginning with August 2020.