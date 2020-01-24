This BMW X5 looks stunning in Verde Ermes Individual color

One of the best BMW Individual colors we’ve seen recently is Verde Ermes. Last week, it was a BMW M340i Touring that graced us with the stunning color. A few days later, we posted BMW X5 on our Instagram page featuring the very same color. This particular BMW X5 in Verde Ermes hails from Breeman BMW, a dealership in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

BMW Individual paintwork guarantees an impression of exclusivity at first glance. In some cases, the application of up to seven layers of paint and the addition of special color pigments make for intriguing iridescent effects, exceptional brilliance and unmatched depth.

It’s the very same case with Verde Ermes, a deep green color that shines under bright lights and is subdued when in the dark.

This BMW X5 has also dropped its badging, but judging by the front and rear-end, we’re looking at the top BMW X5 M50i model. The BMW X5 M50i is the M Performance variant that will be closest to the actual X5 M. Thanks to its N63 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine (the same one that’s used in the BMW M850i), it makes a very healthy 523 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque.

That’s only 77 hp less than the BMW M5 and the same amount of torque. So the X5 M50i might not be a proper M car but it’s damn close. All of that twin-turbocharged V8 helps the big X5 get from 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds.

That’s about as fast as an F80 BMW M3 in an SUV that with five luxurious seats and all-wheel drive. It will also get an as-standard limited-slip M Sport rear differential, which will help put its power down through corners, making an already competent SUV even better to drive.

Click below for more photos: