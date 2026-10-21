Article Summary It costs the equivalent of $46,000 and is claimed to be the only current-gen BMW X1 in Japan painted in Fire Orange.

The diesel-powered BMW compact crossover also gets special badging and side sill plates.

The project celebrates the 10th anniversary of BMW dealer group Motoren Shizuoka, with fans helping shape the car's design.

BMW has created a one-of-a-kind X1 in Japan, giving the compact luxury SUV a striking orange finish inspired by local soccer club Shimizu S-Pulse. Known by its full name as the (takes deep breath) BMW X1 xDrive20d ORANGE LIMITED – 1 of 1, the special edition is limited to a single example and costs ¥7.26 million. At current exchange rates, that’s about $46,000 or €41,000.

The project celebrates the 10th anniversary of Motoren Shizuoka, a BMW dealership group that marked the milestone in April 2026. Rather than simply assembling another special-edition model behind closed doors, the company invited fans to help shape the car on social media, asking what a collaboration between BMW and Shimizu S-Pulse might look like. Supporters contributed ideas, proposed names, and voted on the final concept.

The result is an X1 that proudly wears its football-inspired identity without going overboard on the branding, though it is undeniably flashy. The biggest visual change is the Fire Orange III exterior paint from the Individual catalog. According to the dealer, no other U11-generation X1 in Japan wears this color. That makes the compact SUV stand out even in a BMW lineup where Individual paint finishes can already make a car feel special.

The Unique X1 Comes With Perks

Other bespoke details include a dedicated chrome ORANGE LIMITED badge featuring typography inspired by Shimizu S-Pulse and special door-sill plates carrying the club’s logo. These additions give the one-off model a more personal identity without changing the X1’s underlying design.

The collaboration also extends beyond the vehicle itself. The winning buyer will receive three exclusive experiences or commemorative gifts tied to the BMW-Shimizu S-Pulse partnership. Details are scheduled to be announced through Shizuoka BMW’s official X account starting October 23.

The BMW dealer is selling the X1 xDrive20d ORANGE LIMITED through a dedicated online application page, with applications opening today. It’s a niche proposition, but its one-off status and fan-driven development could appeal to devoted supporters who want a premium compact SUV.

Buy Now Or Wait For Next Year’s Major Facelift?

BMW has long offered customers plenty of ways to personalize their cars, from Individual paintwork to special accessories. This project takes that idea a step further by letting a local community shape the finished product. With only one example available, the winning fan won’t have to worry about seeing an identical X1 parked in the next row.

However, there’s one important caveat for anyone considering a new X1: BMW plans to give its compact SUV a major redesign in about a year, incorporating Neue Klasse design cues and an all-new dashboard with iDrive X. While this one-off Fire Orange edition offers exclusivity, buyers who want the latest styling, interior, and infotainment technology might be better off waiting for its successor. Of course, if you’re a hardcore Shimizu S-Pulse fan, this unique X1 could be awfully tempting.