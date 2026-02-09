BMW is rolling out bidirectional charging across its Neue Klasse lineup, making Vehicle-to-Home (V2H), Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology accessible to all customers. The automaker’s partnership with E.ON has now transitioned from announcement to reality, with private customers able to order the complete V2G package starting today.

The system debuts on the new BMW iX3, the first Neue Klasse vehicle equipped with sixth-generation BMW eDrive technology to support the feature. Other Neue Klasse models with the same powertrain will gain V2G capability as they launch. Owners can feed energy from their vehicle’s high-voltage battery back into the power grid, earning up to 720 Euros annually—enough to cover up to 14,000 kilometers of driving at zero charging cost.

What’s Required and What It Costs

The package includes three components: the BMW Wallbox Professional with 11 kW charging power (one of the first bidirectional wallboxes on the market), E.ON’s ÖkoStrom Home & Drive V2G electricity tariff with V2G Plus feed-in contract, and a smart meter if not already installed. Early adopters win big—the first 100 BMW iX3 customers who sign up receive a 700 Euro discount on the wallbox.

The Economics: How You Earn

The compensation model pays 24 Euro cents per hour while the vehicle remains connected with V2G activated, maxing out at 60 Euros per month or 720 Euros annually. To hit that maximum, drivers need their car plugged in approximately 250 hours per month—roughly 8+ hours daily. Additionally, every kilowatt-hour discharged back to the grid earns 40 Euro cents.

Based on the iX3 50 xDrive’s WLTP consumption of 15.1-17.9 kWh/100 km, the annual bonus covers approximately 2,184 kWh—translating to between 12,000 and 14,000 kilometers of free driving depending on your driving style.

Full Control via My BMW App

A jointly developed BMW-E.ON algorithm manages automatic charging and discharging cycles, but drivers maintain complete control. The My BMW App displays current and target charge levels alongside real-time bonus tracking. Crucially, customers can set minimum charge thresholds to ensure they always have sufficient range for their mobility needs. Intelligent safeguards keep the high-voltage battery operating within optimal parameters, protecting long-term battery health.

One current limitation: the system only supports full feed-in photovoltaic systems, not hybrid solar setups.

Cost-Optimized Charging for All BMW and MINI EVs

BMW is simultaneously launching a simpler solution for all electrified BMW and MINI models across all drive generations. This system automatically charges vehicles when electricity prices drop, factoring in departure times and target charge levels. It works with the BMW/MINI Wallbox Plus, Multifunction Charger, and any AC charging device—no bidirectional capability required.

Customers need only an electricity tariff supporting BMW’s remote charging-control functionality. Through the E.ON partnership, customers using the ÖkoStrom Home & Drive tariff can save up to 240 Euros annually, plus an exclusive 50 Euro bonus for BMW customers.

More information is available at www.bmw.de/de/elektroauto/home-charging.html and www.eon.de/de/pk/e-mobility/bidi-laden-bmw-ix3.html.