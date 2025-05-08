2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the 3 Series E21, but it’s also been 30 years since the debut of the 5 Series E39. BMW Classic has shared a throwback post on social media showcasing what the fourth-generation 5er could’ve looked like. One of the proposed designs is dated 1989, six years before series production began in Dingolfing.

The sketches were created by Joji Nagashima, who ultimately designed what many consider the most elegant 5 Series. While early design sketches often have a certain appeal, this is one of the rare cases where we think the final product looks better. Beauty is subjective, of course, but we prefer the refined look that made it to production over the concepts that stayed on the drawing board.

Even so, it’s fascinating to see how different the E39 might have looked had one of those alternate designs been approved. The final design was locked in shortly after Chris Bangle was appointed head of design, becoming the first American to lead the styling department. In June 1992, after three years of refining the concept, Nagashima’s design was chosen as one of Bangle’s first major decisions.

From that point, it took BMW 39 months to begin E39 production, eventually building more than 1.3 million units. Joji Nagashima later designed the Z3 roadster and the E90 3 Series. Before joining BMW, the Japanese designer had stints at Opel and Renault during the 1980s.

The E39 hails from a time many enthusiasts consider the pinnacle of BMW design, though opinions may vary. The elegant, understated lines of that era are largely gone, and don’t even get us started on how much better interior quality was back then compared to the 2025 status quo. The upcoming revival of the Neue Klasse will shake things up, hopefully restoring some of the lost mojo. The company’s new design language will spread across the entire lineup, including gas and electric cars from the smallest to the largest.

Source: BMW Classic