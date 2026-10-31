The German driver had a contractual promise of an F1 seat at BMW Sauber, but doubts about his speed ultimately pushed him toward Red Bull.

Article Summary BMW reportedly grew less enthusiastic about promoting the young German after doubts emerged about his speed.

Red Bull stepped in and gave Vettel a chance at Toro Rosso, with Dietrich Mateschitz personally backing the move.

He went on to win four consecutive drivers' championships with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013, leaving BMW to wonder what might have been.

Sebastian Vettel could have become BMW’s next big Formula 1 star, but things didn’t quite work out that way. Despite having a contractual promise of a future race seat, the German driver never got the opportunity to establish himself with BMW Sauber. Instead, the team eventually let him go, opening the door for Red Bull to sign a youngster who would go on to win four consecutive world championships.

In a new ARD documentary titled “Being Sebastian Vettel,” the former F1 driver looks back at how his relationship with BMW unfolded and explains why the manufacturer ultimately lost interest in promoting him to a full-time race seat.

“In the end, the whole BMW story didn’t really work out as originally planned,” Vettel recalls. “I actually already had one foot in the door because my contract with BMW stated that I would get a seat in Formula 1. But that never really materialized.”

Being The Youngest Points Scorer Wasn’t Enough To Convince BMW

Vettel had already made a strong impression during his first Formula 1 appearance in Friday practice at the 2006 Turkish Grand Prix. Despite being just 19, he immediately set the fastest time, announcing himself as a promising talent.

He got another opportunity the following year when Robert Kubica was ruled out of the 2007 United States Grand Prix after his massive crash in Canada. BMW Sauber promoted its reserve driver to the race seat, and Vettel promptly finished eighth, becoming the youngest points scorer in F1 history at the time. Even so, that impressive debut wasn’t enough to secure a permanent promotion.

According to Vettel, doubts about his speed had started circulating within BMW’s ranks during his time with the team.

“During my time at Sauber, there was this ‘rumor’ going around that Sebastian wasn’t that fast and wasn’t that good. And yes, I can understand how people might have got that impression. Maybe there was even some truth to it, in a way, because I needed a bit of time before everything clicked.”

He added that BMW’s enthusiasm gradually faded, even if the manufacturer hadn’t completely lost interest. “Then the whole situation turned on its head because, on BMW’s side, I wouldn’t say there was less interest, but there just wasn’t the same drive behind it.” What Vettel wanted was a clear development plan and a guaranteed route into Formula 1. He wasn’t getting that from BMW, which was preparing to retain Nick Heidfeld and Robert Kubica for 2008.

Red Bull Saw An Opportunity BMW Couldn’t Offer

BMW wasn’t willing to take a gamble on the young German, but Red Bull readily offered him a chance. Former motorsport adviser Helmut Marko explained that Vettel’s departure from BMW created an opportunity the energy drinks giant was happy to exploit.

“Thank God the people at Sauber weren’t convinced of Vettel’s abilities, which meant we were able to get him. And then it became clear that here was someone who not only had the speed, but was also technically capable and prepared to put in the hard work.” According to Vettel, Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz made the final decision and ended the discussions:

“In the end, Dietrich Mateschitz put his foot down and said: ‘Let’s not spend too much time discussing this. Give the kid a chance. If it works out, great. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t.'”

Vettel joined Toro Rosso in 2007, replacing Scott Speed, and quickly began showing what he could do. His breakthrough came at the 2008 Italian Grand Prix, where he took a sensational pole position and victory in wet conditions at Monza. It was the first Formula 1 win for a Red Bull-owned team. Lewis Hamilton, another future world champion, described that performance as a defining moment, proving Vettel had what it took to reach the top.

The victory convinced Red Bull to promote him to its senior team for 2009. The rest is history: Vettel won four consecutive drivers’ championships between 2010 and 2013, collecting 53 Grand Prix victories along the way. BMW, meanwhile, withdrew from Formula 1 at the end of the 2009 season, having never allowed Vettel to become one of its regular drivers.

What If Vettel Had Stayed At BMW Sauber?

An interesting what-if scenario emerges. Had BMW offered Vettel a clear path to a race seat, the German manufacturer might have kept one of the greatest drivers of his generation. Then again, joining Toro Rosso allowed him to develop without the immediate pressure of driving for a factory-backed team. Vettel himself acknowledges that luck played a part in how his career unfolded, although he believes drivers still have to make the most of the opportunities they receive.

“Having the right people around at the right moment, the right things happening, and so on. But you still have to deliver the right performance. And I think a lot of what we call luck is actually in your own hands.”

BMW Isn’t Returning To F1

As for the possibility of BMW returning to F1, it’s not happening. M CEO Frank van Meel believes Formula 1 has too little in common with production cars to justify the enormous investment. It would require an entirely separate technology center, making it less relevant to BMW’s road-car development. So, while the idea of seeing the roundel back on the F1 grid is appealing, don’t expect it to happen anytime soon.

Instead, BMW prefers to compete in WEC and IMSA, where track-developed technology can directly benefit road-going models. The M4 GT3 and M Hybrid V8 already share engineering expertise with production cars, including elements that have found their way into the M5 and XM.

Source: ARD via Motorsport