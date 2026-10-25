According to a Reddit user who claims to work at the Spartanburg factory, the BMW X7 G67 will feature power-operated doors and touchscreens built into the rear doors.

Article Summary Options will reportedly include a fold-down rear entertainment screen and a display for the front passenger.

As in the 7 Series, touchscreen controls built into the rear doors will reportedly let passengers adjust comfort settings.

The X7 G67 will reportedly adopt an evolutionary design with a conventional kidney grille, but it might lose the split tailgate.

We just revealed that the next-generation BMW X7 (G67) will likely ditch the split tailgate, and now a Reddit user claiming to work at the Spartanburg factory in South Carolina has spilled more beans about the flagship SUV. The alleged insider has shared several interesting details about what the luxury automaker has in store for its largest SUV.

One of the most significant revelations concerns a defining feature of the current G07, confirming what we’ve also heard. According to spradilak, BMW will indeed ditch the split tailgate on the G67, replacing it with a conventional one-piece design. The company made the same change when it launched the new X5 earlier this year. If its bigger brother also loses this feature, the much more expensive Rolls-Royce Cullinan will remain the only BMW Group product with a split tailgate.

As spy photos suggest, the G67 won’t fully embrace the Neue Klasse design. Spradilak says the front end will look closer to the current X7, with conventional and rather large kidney grilles flanked by split headlights. Judging by what we’ve seen on prototypes, the full-size SUV should look similar to the facelifted 7 Series. Although they don’t mention the vehicle’s exact dimensions, the insider claims the second-generation model will be slightly longer and wider.

The New X7 Will Have Slimmer Taillights And A One-Piece Tailgate

The rear, meanwhile, will borrow more heavily from the outgoing G07, but with slimmer taillights and the one-piece tailgate mentioned earlier. Aside from the regular BMW version, the Redditor claims pre-production of the ALPINA G69 has already started. Both versions of the X7 will reportedly offer combustion engines and electric powertrains. Yes, an ALPINA EV is increasingly likely, even though the brand’s former management said only a few years ago that customers weren’t interested in buying a car without a gasoline engine.

Spradilak also offered a glimpse of what to expect inside the G67 and, by extension, the G69. The dashboard and center console will reportedly resemble those of the new X5, while the rear passenger area will borrow technology from the flagship 7 Series. Features will include a front-passenger display and a fold-down rear entertainment screen. The latter is said to be an option on the BMW version and standard on the ALPINA. Interestingly, the new X7 will apparently also get touchscreen panels in the rear doors, another feature borrowed from the flagship sedan. Speaking of which, the 7 Series’ automatic doors are apparently coming to the X7 as well, which would make sense since the new X5 already has them.

These upgrades suggest BMW will continue pushing the X7 further upmarket, and with the X5 losing its third row, buyers with larger families may have no choice but to step up to the X7.

The BMW X7 G67 Debuts In 2027, With An ALPINA X7 G69 To Follow

The exact equipment list and market availability remain unknown. BMW has not yet confirmed whether any of these features will be standard or optional. BMW has officially confirmed that the next X7 is coming in 2027, with production planned at Plant Spartanburg. Reports point to a September start, which would make a summer reveal plausible. The current SUV has already entered the 2027 model year in the US, so its successor should arrive as a 2028MY.

For now, spradilak’s comments provide another intriguing piece of the G67 puzzle. The loss of the split tailgate is particularly noteworthy, while the reportedly familiar front end suggests BMW isn’t ready to abandon the current X7’s styling identity just yet. We’ll have to wait for the official reveal to find out how much of this early information makes it into production. Either way, we’re in for a real Neue Klasse revolution inside.

Looking ahead, the X7 may not remain BMW’s largest SUV for much longer. The automaker has said it’s considering a larger SUV specifically for the North American market, reigniting speculation that the long-rumored X9 could finally become a reality. Nothing is official yet, but if BMW decides there’s room above its current flagship luxobarge, the G67 might eventually have to share the spotlight with an even bigger brother. Because apparently, not every American-sized SUV is American-sized enough.

Source: spradilak / Reddit