The new electric sedan delivers impressive performance and handling, but a drive alongside the original E21 reveals that some of the traditional 3 Series magic has changed along the way.

Article Summary A comparison between the E21 323i and i3 50 xDrive reveals how much the 3 Series has changed over five decades.

The original BMW 3 Series had a 2.3-liter inline-six producing 141 hp and weighed just 1,100 kilograms.

The reviewer argues that despite its impressive capabilities, the i3 cannot fully replicate the mechanical charm and emotional appeal of the original 3 Series.

BMW has built more than 18 million 3 Series models across seven generations, but can the nameplate’s legendary driving dynamics survive the transition to an all-electric platform? That’s the question Car Magazine set out to answer by putting the new i3 alongside the car that started it all: the E21.

The two cars couldn’t be more different on paper. Launched in 1975, the original 3 Series helped establish BMW’s reputation for building sporty, driver-focused sedans. Its recipe was relatively simple: a front-mounted engine, rear-wheel drive, a manual gearbox, and a near-perfect 50:50 weight distribution. The E21 was also a major commercial success, becoming the first BMW to surpass one million units before production ended in 1983, with approximately 1.4 million cars built.

The example featured in the video is a 323i, introduced in 1978 as the range-topping version. Its 2.3-liter naturally aspirated inline-six produces 141 horsepower and 190 Nm (140 lb-ft) of torque. Those numbers sound modest today, but the car weighs just 1.1 metric tons (2,425 pounds), so it reaches 60 mph in about nine seconds and tops out at 118 mph.

BMW 3 Series: Then And Now

More importantly, the E21 delivers the sort of mechanical involvement that made BMW famous. Journalist Ben Barry praises its low driving position, thin steering wheel, clearly laid-out instruments, and driver-oriented center console. Its four-speed manual gearbox requires some deliberate effort, while the naturally aspirated six-cylinder engine rewards drivers willing to work through the gears.

The steering also provides plenty of feedback, particularly when pushing through corners. Combined with a compliant suspension and relatively modest weight, the E21 feels nimble, predictable, and eager to be driven. It’s a reminder that driving enjoyment doesn’t necessarily require enormous power figures or complicated technology.

Fast-forward to 2026, and BMW is bringing the 3 Series into the electric age with an entirely different approach. Unlike the outgoing i4, which shares its underpinnings with a combustion-powered model, the new i3 uses the dedicated Neue Klasse architecture developed specifically for electric vehicles. For ICE loyalists, a separate gasoline-powered 3 Series will continue to be offered alongside it.

The BMW 3 Series Goes Electric

The tested i3 is the 50 xDrive, producing 463 horsepower and 645 Nm (476 lb-ft). It combines an electrically excited synchronous motor at the rear with an asynchronous motor at the front, delivering all-wheel drive when needed. The battery uses cylindrical cells, while an 800-volt electrical architecture allows DC charging at up to 400 kW. BMW claims the sedan can recover 250 miles (402 kilometers) of range in just 10 minutes under suitable charging conditions. Its official WLTP range reaches 567 miles (912 kilometers).

The i3 sits noticeably higher, with the 108.7-kWh battery pack underneath the floor making it difficult to replicate that traditional seating position. This distinction matters because the driving position helps establish a car’s character before it even moves. And in this respect, the i3 doesn’t quite deliver the same experience, according to Car Magazine.

So, has BMW managed to transfer the 3 Series DNA into an electric sedan? The verdict is largely positive, although there’s an important distinction between the two cars.

The new i3 is extremely fast, comfortable, refined, and surprisingly agile. It also delivers convincing handling characteristics, particularly when driven harder. In that respect, BMW has done an impressive job of preserving the nameplate’s dynamic credentials despite changing almost everything underneath the body.

However, it doesn’t quite recreate the original’s emotional connection. The higher seating position, quieter power delivery, additional weight, and more isolated steering make it a fundamentally different proposition.

BMW has managed to make an electric sedan that genuinely feels engaging to drive. Whether it feels like a proper 3 Series is a slightly different question.

Video: Car Magazine / YouTube