Article Summary Vancouver Green is a $650 metallic, while Tanzanite Blue II, a BMW Individual paint, costs $1,950.

A matte Frozen Tanzanite Blue arrives late this year, and the full BMW Individual palette opens in April 2027.

The X5 40 xDrive makes 394 hp and 428 lb-ft and starts at $72,100 before destination.

The new G65 X5 comes in 11 paint colors at launch, and we’ve lined up the BMW X5 40 xDrive in four of them: Dravit Grey, Vancouver Green, Tanzanite Blue, and Mineral White. Vancouver Green is the only newcomer of the group, while Dravit Grey, Tanzanite Blue, and Mineral White carry over from the outgoing G05 X5. They now wrap a very different body, with a taller front end, an illuminated Iconic Glow kidney grille, and slim taillights that run almost the full width of the rear.

All four are the X5 40 xDrive, the model that opened US sales in October. It uses an updated B58 3.0-liter inline-six with mild-hybrid assist, rated at 394 hp and 428 lb-ft, which is 19 hp and 45 lb-ft more than the xDrive40i it replaces. BMW quotes 0-60 mph in 5.1 seconds. Pricing starts at $72,100 before destination, or $73,550 once the $1,450 destination charge is added.

Vancouver Green Is The Color We Would Order First

When we ranked BMW’s new paints for 2026 over the summer, Vancouver Green finished first, and it arrived this year on both the updated 7 Series and the new X5. It’s a dark metallic green that reads close to black in low light and opens up into forest green with visible flake in the sun. Think Boston Green or a metallic British Racing Green, not the louder Isle of Man Green. On something the size of an X5, that restraint works in its favor. It’s also one of the $650 metallics, against $1,950 for Tanzanite Blue.

Tanzanite Blue Costs $1,950 And Gets A Matte Twin

Tanzanite Blue II is a BMW Individual paint that has been on the X5 order sheet for years, and it costs $1,950 on the new model. The name comes from a blue-violet gemstone, which is a fair description: it’s a deep blue that picks up a hint of purple in strong sun. If you want it rarer still, BMW says Frozen Tanzanite Blue, a matte version, arrives late this year. We’ve already shown it on the iX5 in live photos. Just know that a matte finish means hand washing only.

Dravit Grey Is The Quiet One Of The Group

Dravit Grey is the second Individual color here. It’s named after dravite, a brown tourmaline, and that tells you what to expect: a grey with warm brown and bronze undertones that come out in bright light and mostly disappear under clouds. It’s the most understated of the four, which will suit plenty of X5 buyers. Our issue is the money. If it carries the same Individual premium as Tanzanite Blue, we’d rather spend it on a color with more personality, or save the difference and take Vancouver Green.

Mineral White Is The Safe Choice, With One Catch

Mineral White is the metallic alternative to solid Alpine White, with a sparkle the flat white doesn’t have. The catch is the new door handles. BMW’s winglet-style handles come in high-gloss black regardless of body color, so on a white X5 they stand out as a black tab on every door, joined by the matte black trim on the rear bumper. We’d call that a plus rather than a flaw. White makes the G65’s new details easier to read than any of the darker colors here.

Which 2027 BMW X5 Color Would You Pick?

These four are well under half the launch palette. Alpine White, Sapphire Black, M Carbon Black, Space Silver, and Grey Pine are also available from the start, and the full BMW Individual catalog opens up in April 2027, when buyers can order from what BMW describes as a nearly endless range of special colors. Our vote stays with Vancouver Green, which looks like the expensive option and costs a third as much. Which one would you spec?