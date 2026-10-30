The Neue Klasse SUV is competing against six other EVs, marking the first time every finalist has been fully electric.

Article Summary BMW has never won the European Car of the Year award, despite finishing runner-up four times, most recently with the 5 Series in 2024

All seven finalists are fully electric, marking a first in the award's 63-year history.

The winner will be announced on January 8 during the 2027 Brussels Motor Show

BMW has a strong contender for the 2027 European Car of the Year award. The second-generation iX3 has made the final shortlist, putting the first production model from the Neue Klasse family in contention for one of the automotive industry’s most prestigious honors.

But let’s be realistic: taking home the prize won’t be easy. The iX3 will compete against six other new electric vehicles, making this the first time in the award’s 63-year history that all seven finalists skip the good ol’ internal combustion engine altogether.

The finalists are:

BMW iX3

Cupra Raval

Hyundai Ioniq 3

Kia EV2

Renault Twingo

Volkswagen ID. Polo

Volvo EX60

The Winner Will Be Announced In Early January

The winner will be announced on January 8, 2027, during the Brussels Motor Show. Whether the iX3 takes home the trophy remains to be seen, but making the final seven is already a significant achievement for Munich’s first Neue Klasse production model.

It would also be a fitting recognition for a vehicle tasked with introducing a new era of design and EV tech. More importantly, the iX3 could become the first Neue Klasse model to bring home the European Car of the Year trophy.

Indeed, BMW has a bit of unfinished business. Despite being one of the world’s most successful premium automakers, the company has never won the European Car of the Year award. It’s been a runner-up four times, most recently with the 5 Series in 2024, but the top prize has always eluded the Munich-based automaker.

It’s High Time For BMW To Win The Award

Perhaps it’s about time that changed. The iX3 has a compelling case, given how much new technology it brings to the table and the importance of the Neue Klasse project for BMW’s future. Winning would be a fitting way to kick off a new chapter in the company’s history.

Then again, whether the iX3 wins or not, we’re skeptical that a European Car of the Year trophy or any other award, for that matter, would actually translate into a meaningful bump in sales. BMW’s electric SUV hardly needs the extra publicity. It has already attracted more than 100,000 orders, while production has passed the 50,000-unit mark, all within a year since launch.

At this stage, the award would arguably serve more as validation of BMW’s Neue Klasse strategy than as a sales catalyst. The iX3 already seems to have plenty of momentum without needing an extra marketing push. Of course, a bit of free advertising wouldn’t hurt, right?