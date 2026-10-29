MINI says its signature circular screen is here to stay, but software improvements could address some of the usability complaints.

Article Summary MINI will keep its signature 9.4-inch circular OLED display, viewing the unconventional design as an essential part of its heritage.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto remain a usability challenge, as their rectangular interfaces occupy only part of the round screen, wasting valuable display space.

An upcoming Android Auto update could improve the experience, with Google developing a redesigned interface that adapts to unusual screen shapes, including MINI’s circular display.

MINI has no intention of going back to a rectangular infotainment screen. The British brand, part of the BMW Group, believes its signature circular display is too important to its identity to abandon, even if the unconventional design comes with a few usability compromises.

Speaking to Australian publication Drive, Alexander Brockhoff, general manager of MINI Australia, defended keeping the round screen. “The round display is unique to Mini, and we want to keep that as part of the history,” he said.

That history dates back to the original Mini from 1959, which featured a centrally mounted circular speedometer. The modern interpretation is far more sophisticated, as the latest models replace traditional instruments with a 9.4-inch OLED touchscreen that handles everything from navigation and media to vehicle settings and climate controls.

MINI introduced the display a few years ago and has since rolled it out across the entire lineup. While the circular shape helps the cabins stand out in an industry increasingly obsessed with rectangular screens, it also creates some practical challenges.

Smartphone Mirroring Isn’t Perfect

The biggest issue is arguably smartphone mirroring. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto were designed around rectangular displays, so both appear inside a smaller rectangular window on MINI’s circular screen. That leaves some display area unused and reduces space for maps and other information.

MINI’s native navigation software doesn’t have the same problem, as it can use the entire circular display. Brockhoff believes customers who try the system will find that it works well, but that doesn’t necessarily solve the problem for drivers who prefer Google Maps, Waze, or Apple Maps.

Google is working on an Android Auto update designed to better accommodate unconventional screen shapes and sizes. That could be good news for MINI, as the revised interface is expected to let navigation and other elements use more of the available space instead of remaining confined to a smaller rectangular window. However, it remains to be seen how well the update will work on MINI’s circular display and when the automaker will support its models.

A Standout Infotainment Screen

To be fair, the circular display is one of the few modern infotainment systems that doesn’t look like it came from the same supplier as every other carmaker’s touchscreen. MINI has given its interior a distinctive identity in an era when many automakers seem determined to turn their dashboards into oversized tablets.

Still, being different doesn’t automatically mean being better. The round screen works well with MINI’s native software, but forcing conventional apps into an unconventional shape creates compromises that a traditional rectangular display would avoid.

The same goes for touch controls. A large screen can accommodate a wide range of functions without cluttering the dashboard with buttons, but that doesn’t mean every function belongs behind a menu. Some automakers are bringing back physical controls after years of replacing them with touch-sensitive surfaces.

MINI could address some of these complaints without abandoning its circular design. Better software, a more intuitive interface, and additional physical controls for frequently used functions would go a long way toward making the system easier to live with.

For now, Brockhoff’s comments suggest the round display is here to stay, although MINI is willing to refine the technology as it evolves. That’s probably the right approach. It doesn’t need to sacrifice one of its most recognizable interior features to improve usability.

Source: Drive