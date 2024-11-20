BMW’s Dingolfing site in Germany is one of its busiest assembly plants in the global production network. It made precisely 291,907 cars in 2023, up 3.3% compared to the year before. It ended in fourth place among the company’s most prolific factories, behind Dadong, Spartanburg, and Tiexi. BMW puts together a multitude of products at the plant in southern Bavaria.

What better way to show off the goods than by organizing a family portrait? We counted no fewer than 23 BMWs occupying the streets outside the Dingolfing factory. The latest member to hit the assembly line is the “G99” as the long-awaited M5 Touring entered production earlier this month. You can see the super wagon in the background, dressed to impress in Isle of Man Green, behind a Riviera Blue M4 CS.

The 4 Series Coupe/Convertible, 5 Series Sedan/Touring, 7 Series, and 8 Series Coupe/Convertible/Gran Coupe are all built there, together with their numerous derivatives. The fully electric iX SUV rolls off the same assembly lines. BMW retired the oddball 6 Series Gran Turismo in 2023. BMW is reportedly planning major changes at the Dingolfing site. Production of the next-gen 3 Series (G50) could move there from Munich. In addition, it’s widely believed the 8er and iX won’t be renewed for the next generation.

The BMW Dingolfing site celebrated its 50th anniversary in October 2023, at which point 12 million vehicles had been built. Besides BMWs, the factory also produces bodies for all Rolls-Royce models. More than 18,000 people were working there at the end of last year, assembling around 1,500 cars on a daily basis.

Plant Dingolfing is the BMW Group’s largest European production site. It’s where the luxury brand wants fully electric vehicles to account for 40% of the total output in 2024. The i5 sedan/wagon and i7 are all built there, alongside the iX and the low-volume armored i7 Protection. If you recall, it’s also where BMW assembled 50 units of its most expensive car ever, the 3.0 CSL.

