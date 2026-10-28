When the camouflage comes off next year, the BMW iX1 will be all-new and unrelated to the gas-powered X1, despite looking almost identical inside and out.

Article Summary The next-generation BMW iX1 is testing at the Nürburgring ahead of its expected 2027 debut with a fresh inside and out.

Unlike today's model, which shares its bones with the gas-powered X1, the new compact electric SUV could switch to a dedicated EV platform and rear-wheel drive.

The heavily camouflaged prototype already looks like a baby iX3, adopting the Neue Klasse design language in a smaller, more compact package.

BMW is putting its smallest electric SUV through its paces at the Nürburgring, and the latest spy video offers another glimpse of what looks like a major overhaul. Munich plans to give the next-generation iX1 the full Neue Klasse treatment, move it to a dedicated electric platform, and significantly improve its range and charging speeds.

Don’t let the heavy camouflage fool you. This isn’t just another Life Cycle Impulse; the prototype almost certainly carries a different internal codename: NB5. From what we’ve heard, BMW is skipping the usual LCI altogether. Instead, it’s launching the compact electric crossover as a second-generation model sometime next year.

Although the disguise hides many details, the overall design follows the direction set by the new iX3. The front end features a more upright kidney grille flanked by slim headlights, while cleaner bodywork gives BMW’s entry-level EV a more modern look.

The Baby iX3 Is Coming Soon

The rear also gets a substantial makeover, with a redesigned tailgate, a lower-mounted license plate, and wider taillights that could stretch across much of the vehicle’s width. The prototype’s proportions remain familiar, but the styling should make the next iX1 look considerably different from the current model.

The profile also reveals flush door handles, although those are unlikely to carry over to the long-wheelbase iX1 in China, where new safety regulations effectively ban pop-out handles. As some of you will recall, the stretched i3 and iX3 developed for the Chinese market use BMW’s older, semi-enclosed door handle design.

The biggest changes won’t be visible from the outside, though. Unlike today’s iX1, which shares its basic architecture with the combustion-powered X1, the next electric crossover will ride on BMW’s dedicated Neue Klasse platform. That should bring rear-wheel drive to entry-level versions, with dual-motor xDrive variants providing AWD higher up the range.

The New iX1 Could Have Far More Range And Faster Charging

It gets better. The new platform should also unlock BMW’s sixth-generation battery technology, including cylindrical cells with approximately 20 percent greater energy density than the current prismatic cells. That should help improve range without requiring a proportionally larger battery, while faster charging is also expected to be part of the package.

The cabin should receive an equally comprehensive makeover, bringing the iDrive X interface. Expect the Panoramic Vision projection to stretch across the base of the windshield, accompanied by a central touchscreen and a quirky steering wheel. The current X1/iX1 has already lost the iDrive knob, but the Neue Klasse approach will make the layout even more minimalist.

The X1 And iX1 Could Be Split Into Two Distinct Models

The gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid X1 will follow a different path. BMW is expected to give them an already spotted mid-cycle facelift with Neue Klasse-inspired styling and interior technology while retaining their existing front-wheel-drive-based architecture.

BMW has not yet announced an official debut date for the next iX1. If the current development timeline holds, the fully redesigned electric SUV should arrive in 2027, alongside the facelifted X1. The iX1 won’t remain BMW’s entry-level electric model for long, as the company plans to launch a smaller, presumably cheaper EV in Europe in 2028. It could be the long-rumored i1 hatchback (NB0).

Video: Carspotter Jeroen / YouTube