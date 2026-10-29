Article Summary A 1992 BMW 325i Convertible joins a Corvette C8, Dodge Viper and Chevrolet Nova in eBay’s Most Wanted Collection.

The E30’s possible gaming connection is an apparent lookalike in Grand Theft Auto VI footage, though eBay hasn’t named the games behind the cars.

Bidding starts at $6 per car during eBay Live’s November 5 SEMA auction, with all proceeds benefiting Susan G. Komen.

eBay is bringing four gaming-inspired cars to the 2026 SEMA Show. One of those happens to be a 1992 BMW 325i Convertible. The E30’s connection to gaming may be slightly less direct than the collection’s name suggests. In fact, the only real tie to any specific video game that I can think of is an E30-like convertible featured in Grand Theft Auto 6 footage.

The Red E30 is Up For Grabs

The E30 was the second-generation 3 Series, produced from 1982 to 1994 as BMW expanded the lineup with more body styles, including its first factory-built 3 Series Convertible. The open-top model arrived in 1986 and helped make the E30 one of the most recognizable generations of BMW’s compact sports sedan. The BMW joins a cast of other interesting vehicles. 2022 Chevrolet Corvette C8, a 2006 Dodge Viper and a 1975 Chevrolet Nova in the eBay Most Wanted Collection. All four will be auctioned during eBay Live’s first marquee vehicle livestream, with bidding starting at $6.00 for each car. The auction takes place November 5 at noon Pacific, live from SEMA in Las Vegas.

Actor and automotive enthusiast Sung Kang will co-host the livestream with automotive creator Hertrech “Hert” Eugene Jr. They’ll introduce the cars, talk about the inspiration behind the collection and interact with viewers as bidding unfolds. eBay says fans can tune in through its live shopping platform and bid in real time.

eBay hasn’t said which games inspired the cars in its collection. In fact, it could be a coincidence the E30 has any connection to gaming at all. The company hasn’t linked each car to a specific game, so the BMW’s possible GTA 6 connection isn’t a stated inspiration for eBay’s build. Though, its nickname—”The Classic Getaway”—suggests otherwise. The company says the collection is meant to turn the kind of virtual garage familiar to gamers into something tangible. eBay claims it sourced the four vehicles through its marketplace, and that select cars were customized with parts and accessories found there. So, while this E30 doesn’t boast any official ties to gaming, the customization theme fits both SEMA and the broader gaming focus.

Buy an E30 For Charity, Or Something Else

All proceeds from the auctions will benefit Susan G. Komen. Kang said the cause is close to his heart, and that the collection reflects how cars can bring enthusiasts together through shared interests, community, and parts hunting. The latter is likely especially relatable to anyone who’s haunted eBay (or similar sites) into the early morning hours tracking down an incredibly specific part.

Interested in the E30, or one of the other cars? Who wouldn’t! The E30 3 Series is a bastion of BMW heritage and motoring enthusiasm. Fans can preview the cars and set a reminder for the November 5 livestream at eBay’s Most Wanted page. The event itself happens November 5th at 12pm Pacific Time. With a week to go, you have a little bit of time to line up your financials if this little red E30 has your name on it.