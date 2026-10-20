Munich's updated super sedan is still about a year away, but its twin-turbo V8 is already making itself heard.

Article Summary BMW appears to be taking an evolutionary approach to the exterior design rather than giving the M5 a full Neue Klasse makeover.

The cabin is expected to receive more substantial changes, with an all-new dashboard featuring a large central display and an optional passenger screen.

The M5 Sedan and M5 Touring are expected to receive the facelift next year, with a potential CS version arriving later.

BMW’s mid-cycle update for the M5 is still very much a work in progress, but its twin-turbocharged V8 is already bringing the noise. A new spy video captures the facelifted super sedan testing near the Nürburgring, and the engine sounds more aggressive than we remember. That’s a welcome development for enthusiasts, although it’s worth noting that this is still a prototype, and some things could change before the production model arrives.

As with recent prototypes, the camouflaged car hints at an evolutionary design rather than a full-on Neue Klasse makeover. It retains separate kidney grilles instead of adopting the unified horizontal grille of the smaller 2027 3 Series. At the back, the taillights might retain their current shape and size, with the LCI bringing only revised internal graphics.

While the exterior will largely remain unchanged, the biggest changes are expected inside. Everything you like (and dislike) about the 3 Series’ interior will likely carry over to its bigger brother. BMW is working to give the 5 Series’ cabin a more upscale look to reflect its higher position in the lineup, but even so, the dashboard layout will likely follow the 3 Series’ template, plus an optional passenger screen.

Is BMW Tinkering With The V8 Engine?

The latest footage offers an encouraging glimpse of the M5’s soundtrack. The current model pairs a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 with an electric motor integrated into its eight-speed automatic transmission, producing a combined 717 horsepower in the United States. In the video, the prototype sounds deeper and more aggressive than we remember, with an angry growl as it accelerates around the track.

Still, we wouldn’t read too much into the noise alone. BMW could adjust the exhaust system, engine calibration, or sound management before production begins, so there’s no guarantee the finished M5 will sound exactly like this prototype. Either way, it’s reassuring to hear the V8 make its presence felt as electrification reshapes the M lineup, with an electric M3 also on the horizon.

The M5 Facelift Is Still A Plug-In Hybrid

Mechanically, we don’t expect a dramatic departure from the existing formula. The facelifted M5 should retain its plug-in hybrid powertrain, as the prototype’s charging port is on the driver-side front fender. European versions already differ from their American counterparts in power output because of emissions regulations, so any revisions could vary by market. Ideally, the Euro-spec M5 will regain the V8 horses it lost to comply with Euro 7.

The M5 Touring should receive the same updates, keeping BMW’s high-performance wagon in step with the sedan. Both models are expected to benefit from the facelift, with production reportedly scheduled to begin next year. If BMW green-lights another M5 CS, the Competition Sport treatment will likely extend to both body styles, but only after the facelift arrives. The hotter derivative is unlikely to launch before 2028 or 2029.

Video: PrototypeHunters / YouTube