Article Summary The U.S. launch model pairs a 394-hp B58 six-cylinder with an eight-speed automatic and xDrive, while a 490-hp plug-in hybrid is expected later.

The G65 adds iDrive X, Panoramic Vision and a 17.9-inch center display, with 27.3 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats.

Production is underway at BMW’s Spartanburg plant, and the new X5 returns a combined 26 mpg.

While the electric G65 X5 might attract the most attention, being the first of its kind, that’s not to say that the more familiar gas-powered version should go completely overlooked. The 2027 BMW X5, like the iX5, dives into the Neue Klasse design ethos. That means some serious changes from the last generation (the G05) and a lot to read up on—even if you’re familiar with the old car. Here’s what you need to know if you’re in the market for the G65.

2027 BMW X5 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

Right now, the only G65 X5 you can buy in the U.S. is the X5 40 xDrive. It boasts some familiar specs if you’re already knowledgeable about the X5: six-cylinder B58 engine, eight-speed automatic transmission, and xDrive all-wheel drive come standard. Here, the B58 churns out 394 horsepower (290 kW) and a wicked 428 pound-feet (580 Nm) of torque. BMW says 0-60 happens in a mild 5.1 seconds. A hybrid model is on the way, but not here before the end of the year: the X5 50e xDrive. It makes 490 horsepower (360 kW) and should offer an electric-only driving range sizably greater than the outgoing model’s 40 miles. V8 and electric X5 M models (G95) are on the way; expect M Performance V8 models to come to market around September next year, with actual X5 M models following. The hotter hybrid X5 M60e will not come to the United States, unfortunately.

2027 BMW X5 Fuel Economy and MPG

The EPA put the 2027 BMW X5 through the paces, and the SUV performed pretty well. Combined MPG sits at 26, and you can expect to see 24 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway. That’s just a marginal improvement over the outgoing 2026 BMW X5, but not bad when you consider the new X5 is both heavier and makes more power.

Interior and Cargo Space

As usual, Veganza (vegan leather) upholstery comes standard with the X5. M Sport vehicles can opt for a cool Black/Atlas Grey upholstery that adds some Alcantara touchpoints and neat M badges upholstered into the seat backs. Leather starts from $2,600 and you have several options ranging from the classic black to the richer Tartufo. The not-very-aptly-named Technology Package adds Bowers & Wilkins Sound, rear manual window shades, and a light carpet that projects when you open the door. Worth considering at $1,450. So, too, is the Luxury Seating Package. It’s $1,800 and adds additional seat controls alongside ventilation and massaging functions. Front heated seats, a heated steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone climate control round out notable standard features.

The new X5 offers 27.3 cubic feet of cargo space with seats in place. Fold them down (40/20/40 split) and you unlock the full 67.7 cubic feet of cargo space. The Porsche Cayenne offers the exact same area with seats in place, and 7.7 cubic feet less with them folded down. Meanwhile, the Audi Q5 offers 30.5 cubic feet with the seats in place and 60.7 cubic feet with its rear seats folded down. The Mercedes GLE and Genesis GV80 both offer greater capacity.

2027 BMW X5 Technology and Connectivity

Like the 2027 BMW iX5, the gas X5 gets the full iDrive X treatment. That means a 17.9-inch center display and Panoramic Vision stretching across the width of the windscreen. A 3D head-up display comes standard, as does Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, built-in maps, remote software update capabilities, and MyBMW app compatibility. The Luxury Package bundles Automatic Doors, the BMW Passenger Screen, and glass controls for a tidy $3,100. The X5 can also utilize BMW Digital Key Plus with compatible phones and watches.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Forward Collision Mitigation, Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keeping Assistant, and Speed Limit Assistant all come standard on the 2027 BMW X5. Driving Assistant Plus also comes standard on the G65 X5, which adds ACC/Distance Control, applying the brakes as needed, and Steering Assistant, which keeps your vehicle centered in the lane. The $750 Parking Assistance Package adds Surround View and self-parking powers, and we recommend it. Trickier to value is the $2,500 Driving Assistance Professional; more-or-less autonomous driving has its perks, especially for those living in denser cities. A quick reminder on DAP: it’s subscription-based, and is free for just four years from new.

2027 BMW X5 Pricing and Production Timeline

Production has already started for the 2027 BMW X5. As has been the case for decades now, production occurs strictly at BMW’s Spartanburg plant in the United States. Hybrid models should start production in December alongside the electric iX5. Production should run until around Q2 or early Q3, when the G65 family will change over to a 2028 model.

2027 BMW X5: Our Take

Despite only offering a single trim in the U.S. at launch, the G65 X5 looks like a very promising continuation of the X5 lineage. No reason to wait for the hybrid version unless you’re dead-set on the benefits of electrification (we wouldn’t blame you). When we got some seat time in our BMW X5 40 xDrive review, we found the X5 to be quicker than BMW claimed and a lot more comfortable and quiet than the last X5. To quote the last line of our review: it’s still an X5, and it still drives like one.