Article Summary The X5 40d xDrive pairs a 313-hp B57 inline-six with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, but BMW doesn’t offer it in the U.S.

Our ideal spec adds selected comfort and driver-assistance options to the M Sport model for a total of €107,680.

The loaded build climbs to €129,460, or about $144,958, before accessories.

The G65 BMW X5 is here, and for some markets, that includes a diesel model. Not the U.S., mind you, but over in Germany for example, the diesel is alive and well. We hopped on BMW Germany’s website and, lo and behold, the 2027 X5 40d xDrive is live on the configurator. In case you forgot: the diesel model features the brand’s B57 turbocharged inline-six generating 313 hp and 670 Nm (494 lb-ft) of torque. Like the other motors in BMW’s modern lineup, it features a 48V mild hybrid system. Let’s see how much it costs to get into our ideal rig.

Our Ideal 2027 X5 40d xDrive

The diesel 2027 BMW X5 offers a fairly limited color palette, so we stick with good ol’ Black Sapphire Metallic, a classic. Carbon Black (another classic) is actually slightly cheaper, and only available at all because we of course picked the M Sport design. A 21-inch wheel is the smallest you can get on the 2027 X5 40d xDrive, and we think the base wheel looks just fine so we don’t move from there. After all, presumably in Germany, we’ll be driving in a variety of road and weather conditions. Inside, there’s no contest: the zero-cost M Black/Atlas Grey upholstery looks great, if a little boring. The Vintage Coffee leather looks great, but at €5,450 it simply isn’t happening. Honorable mention to the €300 copper brown option. You get an option for steering wheel, and we stick with the standard (for M Sport) Sports steering wheel, the least offensive of the bunch.

Now, the options: massaging and ventilated (and more adjustable) seats sound nice, but it’s not available with the interior we choose—boo! We do recommend the €1,940 option, though. Moving along, Parking Assistant Professional (€360) is the easiest add ever. In this case, we add the Highway & City Assistant, too. Even though it’s expensive (€1,700) we feel the X5 is quickly becoming the “Ultimate Daily Driver Machine,” and some help on crowded motorways would be nice. We snag the Adaptive Chassis Control for €3,650 because we also want our X5 to handle like a spaceship, and while we’re in there, snag the €1,550 Bower & Wilkins sound system.

That leather is starting to look awful cheap right about now. Anyway, our modestly indulgent 2027 X5 40d xDrive comes to €107,680 including VAT, a frankly obscene $120,599. But that’s not even the priciest this thing can get.

The Most Expensive Diesel X5 Spec

We configured the German-market BMW X5 40d xDrive to €129,460, including VAT. The new build pairs M Package Pro with Frozen Tanzanite Blue paint, 23-inch BMW Individual wheels and Vintage Coffee Individual leather, then adds all the luxuries, including the BMW Passenger Screen and automatic doors. That’s also before we added any accessors, like all-weather floor mats and bike gear. Incredibly, this translates to an enormous $144,958 build! That’s more expensive than most last-gen X5 Ms came equipped in U.S., which really highlights just how much more affordable these cars are for us. Want to build your own wildly expensive (or tastefully restrained) diesel X5? Here’s the link to the X5 configurator on BMW Germany’s website.