Polestar's driving dynamics boss is confident the next-generation 2 will out-handle BMW's electric sedan, but the i3 M60 won't make life easy for the Swedes.

Article Summary The second-generation Polestar 2 is expected to debut next year, putting it on a collision course with the BMW i3.

Polestar's head of driving dynamics, Joakim Rydholm, says the company is determined to outperform the i3 on the road.

The Geely-owned automaker wants to make its next electric sedan more engaging to drive, rather than focusing solely on power and range.

BMW doesn’t have to worry about Polestar in the United States, where new regulations have effectively barred the Swedish brand from selling new cars starting with the 2027 model year. However, Polestar remains a worthy competitor in Europe and other markets where BMW is fighting for EV buyers.

The company has reasons to be optimistic, too. It recorded its best-ever third quarter in 2026, delivering 14,371 cars worldwide, up 1% year over year. Through September, it shipped 44,790 vehicles, up 0.6% from the first nine months of 2025. That may not be explosive growth, but it shows Polestar is still in the game as it prepares to launch the next-generation 2 in 2027.

Meanwhile, the Geely-owned company isn’t shy about picking a fight with BMW. Its head of driving dynamics has a clear target: the new i3. Joakim Rydholm believes the second-generation Polestar 2 will beat its German rival when it arrives in 2027, promising a sharper driving experience.

“We will beat [the new i3]; that we must. We have learned a lot of things during [the development of Polestar 5]; the active dampers, the steering – that’s something you bring with you, and we have in mind when we do the next projects.”

Polestar Is Not Playing Games

Polestar’s confidence is understandable, but it’s still unusual for an automaker to openly claim its upcoming model will outperform a rival that’s just coming out. The BMW i3 certainly won’t be an easy target, especially now that an M Performance version has been revealed.

BMW hasn’t disclosed its technical specifications, and the car won’t go on sale until next year, but the i3 M60 should carry over the iX3 M60’s hardware in a lower-slung sedan package. The M Performance crossover packs a dual-motor setup producing 603 hp and 875 Nm (645 lb-ft) of torque, enough electric punch to sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.9 seconds.

BMW Is Not Wasting Any Time Either

The iX3 M60 tops out at 149 mph (240 km/h) and can travel 754 kilometers (468 miles) on a single charge. However, logic tells us the equivalent i3 M60 could be slightly quicker and more efficient, thanks to its lower weight and more aerodynamic sedan body. Of course, we haven’t even mentioned the full-fat M3, which will take things to an entirely different level with its confirmed quad-motor setup. The electric ZA0 M3 is also due next year, so Polestar had better do its homework if it wants to go head-to-head with Munich.

For now, Polestar’s message is clear: it wants to challenge BMW on more than range, charging speed, and acceleration. Whether the next 2 can genuinely out-handle the i3 remains to be seen, but at least the newcomer is aiming for something more interesting than winning the electric-car specification-sheet arms race.

Source: Auto Express