It’s the end of an era. The 2026 BMW X5 marks the conclusion of the G05 X5, the fourth generation of BMW’s iconic mid-size SUV. It’s had a good run, routinely earning high marks from almost every critic you can think of, and has only gotten better since its debut back in 2018. The final model year offers a single change, effective from Spring 2025 production. Now, the X5 comes standard with adaptive matrix LED headlights. Overall, the X5 is one of the best SUVs on sale today, and poking around anywhere on the internet will quickly back up that claim.

2026 BMW X5 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The 2026 BMW X5 is available in four guises. Three rely on an inline-six (the familiar B58 power plant), and the X5 M60i gets the twin-turbo V8. All feature an eight-speed ZF-sourced automatic transmission. The X5 sDrive40i (rear-wheel drive) and X5 xDrive40i (all-wheel drive) enjoy 375 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque. A third hybrid mode, the X5 xDrive50e, increases output to 483 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. The X5 M60i is an even bigger step up, making 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque and ripping from zero to 60 mph in just 4.2 seconds.

While the X5 M60i is alluring, the standard 40i models are more than adequate for around-town driving. Even the standard SUV is very dynamic, and we’d only recommend stepping up to the M60i if you have the extra cash to burn and really plan to use the extra power. The hybrid is equally good, and is 100% the model we recommend if you can fit it into your lifestyle. The added power is exceptional and the 39-mile range is solid for the class.

2026 BMW X5 Fuel Economy and MPG

With no powertrain changes to speak of, fuel economy also stays the same year over year for the X5. Both six-cylinder models achieve 23 mpg city and 27 mpg highway, with the M60i trailing the pack at 17 mpg city and 22 mpg highway. The 2026 X5 xDrive50e hybrid achieves 22 mpg combined, and the EPA says it’s good for 39 miles of electric range. Notably, that’s a little bit less than the GLE Hybrid’s 50 miles of range, but the B58 is likely to be a lot more satisfying than the GLE’s turbo four-pot. Notably, the hybrid X5 is still quicker than the Benz, too, making it from zero to 60 mph nearly a full second and a half faster in a Car and Driver test.

Interior and Cargo Space

The 2026 BMW X5 comes with Sensafin upholstery, and even in M60i guise, it’ll cost extra if you want leather. At $1950, it’s a bit of a steep add, but it’s a commensurate step up from the Sensafin. That said, you’ll likely only notice the upgrade if you’re accustomed to real leather. When you further consider the cool panoramic glass roof is locked in the $3400 Executive Package, the X5’s attractive base price can quickly inflate. The $1700 Premium Package is the minimum we’d recommend; the Harman Kardon sound and remote start features alone are well worth the price.

Cargo space in the 2026 BMW X5 remains good for its class. 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats allow you to take full advantage of the space, which totals up to 72.3 cubic feet. That’s more than the Mercedes-Benz GLE (67.8 cubic feet), Porsche Cayenne (60.3 cubic feet), and Audi Q8 (60.7 cubic feet). BMW no longer offers a third row seat for the X5, but the bench seat can comfortably fit two — and for shorter trips, three — average American adults.

2026 BMW X5 Technology and Connectivity

iDrive 8.5 software powers a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch central display. The usual accommodations show up here, primarily Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, built-in navigation, voice commands, and MyBMW app integration. There are no changes to the 2026 BMW X5 from last year from a technical standpoint. We’ll continue to recommend the Premium Package on six-cylinder models as it also adds a head-up display, making it a considerable value.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The 2026 BMW X5 continues the nameplate’s long-running tradition of offering nearly every driver assistance feature you can think of. Frontal Collision Warning, blind spot monitoring, and lane departure warning are all standard. As always, a $900 Parking Assistance Package is a good value, adding a 360-degree camera system, self-parking capabilities, and Active Park Distance Control. Even on the top-dog X5 M60i, the Driving Assistance Professional Package is a $2500 extra. It bundles partially automated and hands-free driving with eye-based lane changes and more. But it’s by no means a necessity; the X5 is plenty of fun to drive all on your own.

2026 BMW X5 Pricing

The last of the fourth generation X5 models will cost you $66,300 to get behind the wheel when brand new. That’s a modest increase from last year’s model, which commanded $65,700. xDrive models swell similarly, to $68,600. Hybrid models swell $700 to $73,800. V8 models are more expensive, too, at $90,850. The 2026 BMW X5 is most often cross-shopped with the Porsche Cayenne and Audi Q8, both of which are more expensive and offer less space. The X5 is presumably only a small dynamic compromise, and saving nearly $20,000 makes it a clear value.

2026 BMW X5 FAQ