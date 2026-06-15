Article Summary The next-generation BMW X5 will have something for everyone, offering five different types of powertrains.

BMW won't sell everything everywhere, though. The M60e xDrive And 40d xDrive are not coming to the United States.

Additional members of the expanded X5 family will include the X5 40 xDrive, X5 50e xDrive, and the iX5 60 xDrive. In 2028, a hydrogen will join the range.

It’s only been a couple of days since BMW revealed the M Concept Neue Klasse, and now it’s moving on to its next major debut. Ahead of its imminent reveal, the fifth-generation X5 is already revealing more of its secrets beyond what the company shared just a few hours ago. In addition to the already announced 40 xDrive, 50e xDrive, iX5 60 xDrive, and the hydrogen model due in 2028, at least two more variants are planned.

Company officials have told BMWBLOG that the upcoming G65 lineup will also include two additional versions. However, neither will be sold in the United States. The more interesting of the pair is the X5 M60e, which will use the latest iteration of the B58 engine. The turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gasoline engine will work alongside an electric motor to create a potent M Performance model.

How much power? Around 569 hp, although we’re likely dealing with the PS (Pferdestärke) figure, which translates to 561 hp. Either way, the upcoming X5 M60e will deliver a higher combined output than today’s V8-powered X5 M60i. BMW won’t say whether another eight-cylinder version will follow, but even if it does, we wouldn’t count on Europe getting it.

The Diesel X5 Lives On, But Not In America

Hardly a surprise, but America won’t get the diesel X5 either. BMW told us it will offer the luxury SUV in Europe as the 40d xDrive with a mild-hybrid setup. The company didn’t go into powertrain details, but it’s reasonable to expect a six-cylinder engine. That can only mean the 3.0-liter B57 has been updated to meet the upcoming Euro 7 emissions standard.

Regardless of what powers it, the next-generation X5 will feature a sound enhancement system that drivers can set to “subtle,” “balanced,” or “present.” We’re told it accentuates the B58’s character in models equipped with the inline-six gasoline engine. In the fully electric iX5, there will be a “plausible, unobjectionable tone.” If artificial noise pumped through the speakers isn’t your thing, you’ll be able to switch off the audio enhancements entirely.

As for what the future may hold for the X5 lineup beyond the many versions already listed, we’ll have to wait for BMW to officially confirm the full-fat M models. We’re using the plural because the G95 is widely expected to arrive with both V8 and electric powertrains. The hot EV has already been spotted testing ahead of a possible launch in 2028. Around the same time, a mild-hybrid version with the twin-turbo, 4.4-liter S68 could complete the lineup. Such a strategy would mirror the forthcoming electric M3 (ZA0) and its gasoline-powered counterpart, the G84.