This Frozen Purple 740 xDrive pairs Smoke White leather with an extensive list of luxury features to make the facelifted BMW 7 Series anything but ordinary.

Article Summary It may only be a 740 xDrive, but it's loaded with goodies: M Sport Professional Package, automatic doors, and a new digital interior mirror.

Between the 31.3-inch Theater Screen, the 17.9-inch infotainment display, and the 14.6-inch passenger screen, this 7 Series is a screen fest.

BMW ALPINA will launch its own G72 flagship in 2027, featuring exclusive styling, interior upgrades, and bespoke V8 tuning, with an electric version also expected.

BMW has given the facelifted 7 Series a serious makeover for 2027, but the changes go well beyond the redesigned front end and tech-laden dashboard. The G70 LCI is also a dream come true for anyone who enjoys spending hours in the configurator, mixing and matching paint colors, upholstery, trim, and luxury features. This particular 740 xDrive is a perfect example of just how far you can go when money is burning a hole in your pocket.

Finished in Individual Frozen Purple Metallic, the flagship sedan certainly won’t blend into the background. The matte purple paint gives the enormous luxury sedan a distinctive look, while the Smoke White leather interior provides a bright contrast. It’s an unusual combination for an executive car, but that’s precisely what makes it interesting. We’re growing tired of the black-on-black spec.

BMW has made the refreshed 7 Series more customizable than ever, with more than 500 exterior colors and combinations and roughly 700 interior configurations available. Individual options include everything from special paint finishes to premium upholstery and unusual material combinations. As we previously reported, customers can even commission a virtually one-off G70 LCI through BMW Individual Manufaktur if the regular catalog doesn’t offer enough choice.

This 2027 BMW 7 Series Is A Configurator’s Dream

The M Sport Professional Package adds a sportier edge to the otherwise stately sedan. It brings M Sport exterior and interior content, Shadowline exterior trim, extended Shadowline details, M Shadowline headlights, black M Sport brake calipers, and an M rear spoiler. The illuminated kidney grille and crystal-effect daytime running lights add extra visual drama, while the 21-inch M Aero cross-spoke 1098 M wheels fill the arches.

It’s a generous helping of M-inspired styling without stepping up to a full-fat M Performance model. By the way, three such models already exist: the M760e, i7 M70, and the newly released V8-powered M760. There’s something particularly appealing about pairing that aggressive look with a standard 7 Series, if we can even call this spec “regular.”

Okay, matte paint isn’t for everyone, especially given the extra care these finishes require, but it suits the 7 Series’ imposing proportions. It also shows why BMW’s Individual program is worth exploring if you’re spending serious money on a luxury sedan.

Bavarian Luxury Cocoon

We don’t have interior photos yet, but we do have the next best thing: the build sheet. Inside, the Smoke White theme should create a bright, airy cabin that contrasts with the purple exterior. BMW also fitted Alcantara interior trim and optional glass controls, adding material variety rather than relying exclusively on leather and glossy surfaces.

The extensive equipment list makes it clear that this 740 is configured for occupants who expect to be pampered. Both front and rear passengers get heated and ventilated seats, with massage functions at both ends of the cabin. The rear seats also offer electric reclining and footrest adjustment, complemented by multifunction seating and an Executive Lounge rear center console.

An illuminated ceremonial light carpet welcomes passengers, while the panoramic Sky Lounge LED roof adds atmosphere after dark. Climate-comfort laminated glass helps create a more pleasant cabin, and automatic doors make it easier to get in and out of this enormous sedan.

Screen Extravaganza

The rear compartment also gets the stately 31.3-inch Theater Screen, turning the 7 Series into a rolling entertainment lounge. Up front, the standard-fit 14.6-inch Passenger Screen gives the person sitting beside the driver a dedicated display. It reminds you the 7 Series isn’t just a luxury car for someone who enjoys driving. The extra screen, also available on the new X5, caters to occupants who prefer to let someone else take the wheel.

The G70 LCI introduces a major technology overhaul, borrowing elements from BMW’s Neue Klasse generation of vehicles. BMW Panoramic Vision projects information across the base of the windshield, while the 3D head-up display provides additional driving information. Traditionalists will be disappointed to hear the iDrive rotary knob is gone, and most physical controls are too. The future is apparently multiple layers of screens.

The facelifted 7 Series still has a few tricks up its sleeve. In 2027, BMW ALPINA will introduce its own take on the G70, internally known as the G72. From what we’ve heard, it’ll feature exclusive exterior and interior changes, along with bespoke V8 engine tuning. And yes, there should also be a fully electric ALPINA version based on the i7 M70.