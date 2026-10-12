This rare Fire Orange E92 M3 has just 26,000 miles and more than $50,000 in upgrades. Will modifications help or hurt its value?

Article Summary One of just 200 BMW M3 Lime Rock Park Editions built is up for auction on Bring a Trailer, showing only 26,000 miles.

This Fire Orange E92 M3 features $52,600 in reported upgrades, including BBS wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes, and an Akrapovič exhaust.

The rare 2013 special edition combines exclusive styling and Competition Package upgrades with BMW's legendary 414-horsepower V8.

The E92 BMW M3 is already something of a modern classic. Its naturally aspirated V8, hydraulic steering, and old-school driving experience make it one of the most desirable M cars of the last two decades. But some examples are more special than others. Case in point: this 2013 BMW M3 Lime Rock Park Edition currently listed on Bring a Trailer. One of just 200 built, this Fire Orange coupe has traveled only 26,000 miles and features an extensive collection of aftermarket upgrades. With more than $50,000 reportedly invested in modifications alone, this is far from your average E92 M3.

Thoroughly Modified M

The Lime Rock Park Edition was already a special car when it left the factory, but this example takes things further. According to the seller, the modifications total approximately $52,600, and the parts list reads like a who’s who of premium BMW aftermarket equipment. Probably the most immediately striking changes are the Satin Bronze 20-inch BBS FI-R wheels, which the seller values at $9,500. They front retrofitted OEM carbon-ceramic brakes with gold calipers. Öhlins Road & Track DFV coilovers replace the original suspension components. Other exterior additions include a Euro-spec bumper, GTS-style front lip, and AC Schnitzer rear spoiler.

Under the hood, BMW’s 4.0-liter S65 V8 benefits from an Eventuri carbon-fiber intake, a CarboProject carbon-fiber plenum, Okada Projects ignition coils, and revised engine management software. An Akrapovič Evolution titanium exhaust replaces the factory system, promising an even more dramatic soundtrack from the high-revving V8. There’s also a YCW carbon-fiber driveshaft.

Quick History Lesson

Reportedly, the current owner acquired the M3 in 2024 and has added approximately 3,000 miles. The car comes with service records, a clean Carfax report, and even a 2024 issue of der Bayerische in which it was featured. While we didn’t use pictures from the current auction, we didn’t have to look very hard to find the car’s listing from four years ago on Instagram. The car is more or less unchanged, although the odometer reads 6,000 miles higher.

At the time, the seller posted an asking price of $98,000. Currently the auction sits considerably lower than that, at $49,999. With five days left on the auction, though, we’ll likely see that number climb. In May, a highly modified example with 24,000 miles sold for $65,000. In July, a bone-stock car sold for $123,000—albeit with 19,000 miles. We expect to see a result from this car much nearer the 24,000-mile car’s result.

What Makes the Lime Rock Park Edition Special?

BMW built just 200 examples of the M3 Lime Rock Park Edition for the 2013 model year, celebrating both the final chapter of E92 M3 production and the brand’s longstanding relationship with the historic Connecticut racetrack. Developed in collaboration with legendary racing instructor Skip Barber, the special edition was considerably more than a regular M3 wearing an exclusive paint color.

Every example came finished in Fire Orange, a shade borrowed from the European-market M3 GTS. The Competition Package was standard, bringing a 10-millimeter lower ride height, revised electronic damping and stability-control calibrations, and 19-inch Style 359M wheels. BMW also fitted a lightweight Inconel and titanium M Performance exhaust, approximately 40% lighter than the standard unit, along with carbon-fiber front splitters and a rear spoiler.

Inside, the Lime Rock Park Edition received a flat-bottomed Alcantara steering wheel with a blue center marker, special Anthracite and Black upholstery, and a numbered plaque on the center console. Each car also received a unique rear-quarter-window decal depicting Lime Rock Park and a certificate of authenticity. Mechanically, the S65 V8 remained unchanged, producing 414 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Buyers could choose between a six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, with this particular car featuring the latter.

Want a chance to bid? Here’s the Bring a Trailer auction. This LRP gets sold in 5 days, although since there is a reserve noted, it’s possible the car remains with its current owner. Unlikely, though—in the last two years, only one Lime Rock Park listed did not sell on the platform. Happy bidding!