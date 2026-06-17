2025 was the most successfully year in the history of ALPINA. From 2026, the BMW Group controls the legendary brand name.

Article Summary ALPINA delivered 2,615 vehicles last year, setting a new record in the company's 60-year history.

Andreas Bovensiepen, son of the late ALPINA founder Burkard Bovensiepen, says demand was 'incredibly high' despite a small product portfolio.

ALPINA Classic will cater to the vehicles built in the pre-BMW era, while Bovensiepen Automobile sell brand-new modified BMWs.

Talk about going out with a bang. ALPINA concluded a successful 60-year run at the end of 2025 when the BMW Group effectively took control of the brand name. In a bittersweet announcement, former ALPINA CEO Andreas Bovensiepen reveals that last year was also the company’s best ever in terms of sales since his late father founded it in 1965.

In an interview with our sister site Bimmer Today, Andreas revealed that ALPINA sold 2,615 vehicles in 2025. It comes as no surprise that more people than ever lined up to buy one, knowing the end of an era was approaching. On the other hand, achieving a record result with a streamlined portfolio is nothing short of impressive. The company stopped selling models such as the XB3 and B5 years ago, making the record-breaking performance with only a handful of products all the more remarkable.

During the past six decades, the company built about 60,000 vehicles. Of those, roughly 40,000 are still on the road today. For those surviving cars, ALPINA Classic now provides support through repairs and spare parts for owners of these special models. Andreas Bovensiepen explains that vehicles built before BMW took control of the name are now classified as ALPINA Classic models.

Bovensiepen Automobile Is Born

But the ALPINA team based in Buchloe isn’t done making and selling brand-new cars. Andreas Bovensiepen is the owner and CEO of Bovensiepen Automobile GmbH, which picks up where the old ALPINA left off by modifying BMWs. The first car is a Zagato-designed coupe based on the M4 Convertible, carrying an eye-watering starting price of €369,500 and limited to 99 units.

Revealed just a few days ago, the second product is an M5 Touring styled by none other than Frank Stephenson. Yes, the man who worked on the original X5 (E53) has given the G99 super wagon a more restrained look. Unlike the Zagato coupe, the long-roof M5 is not production-limited. It also comes with a far more attainable price tag, starting at €198,900. Andreas hinted that more projects are on the way, although it’s still too early to discuss expanding the portfolio.

In the meantime, the first new-era BMW ALPINA model won’t arrive until 2027. It will be a high-end version of the 7 Series offered with both a V8 engine and an electric counterpart. The upgraded sedan is said to feature redesigned front and rear fascias, along with an even more luxurious cabin. Codenamed G72, the full-size luxury sedan will take on the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and Bentley Flying Spur. Naturally, it will command a price to match, well above what BMW currently charges for the standard 7 Series G70.

Source: Bimmer Today