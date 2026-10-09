The official video aims to show that choosing the iX4 over the iX3 doesn't mean sacrificing much practicality. The latter also makes a cameo in its hotter M Performance guise.

Article Summary All iX4s get the M Sport Package and panoramic glass roof as standard.

The video focuses on the regular iX4 40 xDrive and the iX4 M60 xDrive, which will be available to order from January in Europe.

Although the iX4 sacrifices some practicality for the sake of style, you can still fit a roof rack.

BMW has a new walkaround video, and the star of the show is the iX4. The electric SUV with a sloping roofline recently broke cover, but there’s always room to take another look at a new model, especially one that modernizes the coupe-SUV formula in a Neue Klasse package. The video also features the iX3 M60, giving us the first chance to see the two Debrecen-built EVs together.

As expected, the iX4 looks a lot like the iX3 from the front. That’s hardly surprising, given they share the same design DNA. The big difference appears toward the rear, where the roofline slopes down, giving the iX4 a sportier profile. It’s the usual trade-off: a little less practicality in exchange for a more stylish shape.

Whether that compromise is worth it is up to you. Some people will prefer the conventional iX3, while others will happily sacrifice a bit of headroom and cargo space for a more rakish design. BMW knows there’s a market for both, which explains why it didn’t stop at one electric SUV. The arguably cooler-looking iX4 comes with a couple of standard features its more conventional sibling doesn’t get: the M Sport Package and a panoramic glass roof. Of course, you can add both to the iX3 by ticking a couple of boxes on the options list.

The iX3 M60 Makes A Special Appearance

The walkaround doesn’t focus exclusively on the iX4. BMW also gives us a look at the iX3 M60 xDrive, which packs the same 603 hp planned for the future iX4 M60. With 875 Nm (645 lb-ft) of torque sent to both axles, the electric SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.9 seconds. The M Performance version also gets adaptive M suspension, variable sport steering, and an M Sport differential. In other words, it’s not just about adding more power and calling it a day.

Still, the iX3 M60 takes a back seat here. The iX4 is the newer face in BMW’s electric lineup, and this video gives us another opportunity to check out the coupe-SUV before it reaches dealerships in the coming months.

BMW has spent years convincing buyers that an SUV doesn’t have to look like a box on wheels. Now it’s applying that same idea to electric vehicles. Whether the iX4 makes more sense than the iX3 is debatable, but at least buyers will have a choice. That’s never a bad thing, right?

Neue Klasse Coming To The X2 And X6

Looking ahead, BMW is also bringing the Neue Klasse treatment to its other coupe-styled SUVs. Rumor has it the X2 and iX2 could get a mid-cycle facelift as early as next year, while the next-generation X6 is expected in 2028. The largest of the three could also spawn an all-electric iX6, giving buyers even more options if they’re after a sloping roofline and an electric powertrain.

But wait, there’s more. If our sources are accurate, BMW could eventually give both the iX4 and iX6 the full M treatment. In other words, BMW isn’t done expanding its Sports Activity Coupe lineup, even if the combustion-powered X4 won’t return.