Article Summary The kit fits the XM, XM Label and XM 50e and bolts to factory mounting points with no cutting or drilling.

Forged 23-inch wheels finished in the same Lunar Lilac paint are available as a separate option.

BMW is expected to end XM production in 2028 without a successor, so the window to build one like this is closing.

LARTE Design has painted a G09 BMW XM in Lunar Lilac, a cool lavender metallic, and matched that color across all 17 dry-carbon pieces of its body kit. The German tuner says it didn’t pick the shade. XM owners did. In September, LARTE posted a lilac Lamborghini Urus SE, and owners started sending the photo back with one question: can you do this on an XM? According to LARTE, the Urus post reached 146,000 views and was forwarded 1,164 times in private messages, about twenty times its comment count. “Our clients chose this color before we did,” said founder Alexej Janowski.

Why LARTE Design Thinks The XM Needed A Louder Color

The XM has never been short of attention. It arrived in 2022, and then-CEO Oliver Zipse defended the design by arguing that forward-looking design always comes with controversy and that BMW expected the backlash. The paint list never matched that attitude. At launch, buyers chose from Carbon Black, Sapphire Black, Dravit Grey and Mineral White. Fifty BMW Individual shades added later were Urban Green, Petrol Mica, Anglesey Green and Sepia.

LARTE’s pitch is that dark paint hides the XM’s stacked surfaces and a light color puts them on display. In lilac, the company argues, the vented hood, flared arches and hexagonal exhaust tips read as deliberate choices. We’d put it less generously. Lilac won’t win over anyone who hates the XM’s proportions, and the kit’s wider arches give critics more to point at. Still, an XM owner who bought the car to be noticed is exactly the customer for a pastel one, and there isn’t much time left. The BMW XM production is rumored to end its production in 2028.

What Is Lunar Lilac, And How Does It Work With Carbon?

LARTE describes Lunar Lilac as a lavender metallic with a blue undertone, mixed deep enough that the carbon weave shows through the paint. The paint and the carbon parts were developed together. LARTE matched the color against cured carbon samples panel by panel, so the body and the add-on pieces don’t look like two different materials. The color runs unbroken from the hood, over the fender flares, to the rear diffuser. Forged 23-inch wheels finished in the same color are a separate option.

The 17 Dry-Carbon Parts That Make Up LARTE’s XM Kit

The body kit itself isn’t new. LARTE has offered it for the XM since 2023, and the lilac car uses the full exterior program: 17 components in 100% dry carbon with a Class-A surface finish.

Vented carbon hood with integrated rainwater drainage

Two-piece front splitter

Carbon grille surround

Side moldings and sill covers

Wheel-arch extensions

Rear diffuser with hexagonal carbon exhaust tips and additional integrated brake lights

Lower trunk-lid element

Upper spoiler with aerodynamic fins

Every part bolts to factory mounting points, so nothing has to be cut or drilled. LARTE says the kit stays compatible with the parking sensors and driver-assistance systems. It fits the XM, XM Label and XM 50e.

How Much Does LARTE Design’s Lilac BMW XM Cost?

LARTE hasn’t published a price for the paint, the kit or the complete car. The company says it will send interested owners a personal configuration with renders, a timeline and pricing within 24 hours if you message @elisabeth_lartedesign. LARTE also presents the build as part of a wider move toward personal colors. It cites 2026 color reports from PPG, Axalta and BASF that point away from functional shades. The company calls this work “Customization Level 2,” meaning the color is developed for paint and carbon together instead of chosen from a factory list.