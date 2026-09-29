The electric BMW i3 M60 gets a raised spoiler with two large cutouts, while the M350 adds quad carbon fiber tips and a piano black lip.

Article Summary The i3 M60's front lip uses cutouts that match its trunk spoiler, and both cars get carbon fiber front winglets.

The M350's front lip is piano black plastic rather than carbon fiber, paired with a red tow hook strap.

Only the M350 gets quad carbon fiber exhaust tips, set into a carbon fiber rear diffuser, along with silver M Performance wheels.

The BMW i3 M60 and the M350 now have their own M Performance Parts, and BMW didn’t simply copy one kit onto the other car. The electric i3 M60 gets a trunk spoiler raised off the decklid with two large openings cut through it, while the M350 wears a more conventional carbon fiber wing. The rest of each package follows the same pattern: carbon where it counts, and a styling approach tuned to each powertrain.

How The i3 M60 Kit Changes The Electric Sedan

The spoiler is the piece that sets the tone. Instead of sitting flush on the trunk lid, it rides slightly above it, and the two large cutouts give it a more motorsport-inspired look than most factory accessory wings. BMW repeats that theme up front with a new front lip that uses similar cutouts, so the nose and tail read as a matched set.

Carbon fiber winglets sit at the corners of the front bumper, and rocker panels which give the car a more dynamic side design. At the back, an aggressive new rear diffuser gives the i3 M60 a busier lower bumper than the standard car, which is a little ironic on an EV with no exhaust to frame. The finishing touches are carbon fiber mirror caps with the tricolor M stripes, carbon fiber door sills, and a set of M Performance wheels.

What The M350 Gets That The i3 M60 Doesn’t

The M350 takes a more traditional route. Its carbon fiber rear spoiler has a cutout in the center flanked by two raised sections, and unlike the i3 M60’s wing, those outer sections are solid. It looks closer to what BMW has fitted to its sedans in past M Performance catalogs, which will suit buyers who find the EV’s perforated piece too much.

The front end also shows where BMW drew the line on cost. The M350’s front lip is finished in piano black plastic rather than carbon fiber, although the winglets attached to the front bumper are carbon. A red tow hook strap adds a bit of color low on the bumper, and side skirts run down the flanks.

The combustion engine gives BMW something the i3 M60 can’t have: exhaust tips. The M350 gets quad carbon fiber tailpipe trims set into a carbon fiber rear diffuser. Carbon door sills, carbon mirror caps with M stripes, and silver M Performance wheels round out the list.

Every M Performance Part For Both Cars

BMW i3 M60

Carbon fiber rear spoiler, raised from the trunk lid, with two large openings

Front lip with cutouts matching the spoiler `[TK: material]`

Carbon fiber front winglets

Side skirts

Rear diffuser

Carbon fiber mirror caps with M stripes

Carbon fiber door sills

M Performance wheels

BMW M350

Carbon fiber rear spoiler with a center cutout and two solid raised sections

Front lip in piano black

Carbon fiber front bumper winglets

Red tow hook strap

Side skirts

Carbon fiber rear diffuser

Quad carbon fiber exhaust tips

Carbon fiber mirror caps with M stripes

Carbon fiber door sills

Silver M Performance wheels

When Can Buyers Order The New Parts?

Since BMW published these photos today, one could only assume that they should be available immediately. But as always, market roll outs might differ. Of the two kits, the i3 M60’s is the more interesting one. BMW could have handed its electric M Performance sedan a quieter, aero-first package, and instead it went further than it did on the gas car, with cutouts front and rear that give the EV its own identity rather than making it look like an M350 with the tailpipes deleted. The M350 kit is the safer buy, but it has enough bits to make it visually even more dynamic and interesting.