Fresh from our first spin in the BMW XM Label Red, we’re eager to share our driving impressions. But before we jump into the road experience, let us introduce you to Sepia Blue Metallic, a hue that sets itself apart in the BMW color palette. While blue tones are not uncommon in the BMW lineup, Sepia adds a distinctive touch, reminiscent of its presence on the E39 5 Series.

50 Individual Colors At No Cost

Of course, Sepia Blue is just one of the many color options offered for the BMW XM Label Red. The electrified high-performance vehicle offers a staggering color palette of over 50 BMW Individual special paint finishes. Remarkably, all 50 BMW Individual exterior colors are available at no extra charge. In this diverse palette, the term “colors” truly comes to life, with only four monochrome options: Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Frozen Black Metallic, Grigio Telesto, and Ruby Black Metallic.

The rest of the spectrum includes Anglesey Green Metallic, Frozen Tulum Blue Metallic, Avus Blue, Melbourne Red Metallic, Petrol Mica Metallic, Sepia Metallic, and Urban Green—two captivating shades of green. Regardless of the chosen color, the accent line around the greenhouse remains in black. But if you’re looking for even more exclusivity, then 500 units of the BMW XM Label Red come in the BMW Individual Frozen Carbon Black metallic with the Toronto Red Trim which can be found on the kidney grille, doors and windows frames.

Most Powerful BMW M Car

It’s fair to say that BMW XM Label Red may not win a beauty contest, but it is a remarkable performer. Propelled by a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 paired with an electric motor, it delivers a robust 738 hp and 738 lb-ft (997 Nm) of torque. The claimed 0-60 mph (96 km/h) sprint time is a swift 3.7 seconds, with a top speed reaching 175 mph (280 km/h).

We will talk more about the performance of the BMW XM Label Red in our upcoming “print” and Youtube review, so stay tuned and don’t forget to subscribe to our channel!