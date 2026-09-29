After announcing it would shut down, the legendary German tuner has been saved by a Dutch company.

Article Summary AC Schnitzer has been sold to Dutch holding company AM Group after its previous owner announced plans to shut down the tuner.

The deal includes AC Schnitzer’s technical documentation and TÜV approvals, allowing the new owner to continue developing road-legal BMW and MINI upgrades.

The takeover is expected to close in November, giving the iconic German tuner a second chance after nearly 40 years in business.

For a brief moment, it looked like the end of the road for AC Schnitzer. After nearly four decades of modifying BMWs, the Aachen-based company announced in March that it would wind down its tuning operations by the end of 2026. Now, in a rather unexpected and delightful twist, the famous BMW tuner has found a new owner.

The KOHL Group has agreed to sell AC Schnitzer to AM Group, a Rotterdam-based holding company. The transaction is expected to close in November, although the purchase price has not been disclosed. More importantly, this isn’t simply a sale of the name. The deal includes AC Schnitzer’s technical documentation and TÜV approvals, which are arguably just as valuable as the badge itself.

That’s particularly important for a company whose business has always been about much more than sticking a set of wheels and a big wing on a BMW. Since its founding in 1987, AC Schnitzer has developed engine upgrades, exhaust systems, suspension components, aerodynamic parts, wheels, and interior goodies for BMWs.

AC Schnitzer Is More Than Just A Tuner

We also wouldn’t be doing our due diligence without mentioning the company’s long motorsport history through its connection with Schnitzer Motorsport. In other words, AC Schnitzer wasn’t just another aftermarket company. It became one of the names most closely associated with modifying BMWs, particularly during the golden era of German tuning.

A new German company will now oversee the brand, with Imran Arshad, co-founder of Evolve Automotive and Eventuri, taking over as managing director. That should give AC Schnitzer an interesting mix of established German engineering know-how and new ownership from the Netherlands.

The ownership change comes only months after KOHL announced it was pulling the plug on AC Schnitzer as a manufacturer. At the time, the company pointed to a combination of factors, including rising costs, a difficult German market, regulatory delays, exchange-rate volatility, and weaker demand for tuning products.

The company also faced an uncomfortable generational problem. AC Schnitzer acknowledged that it had struggled to inspire younger customers in the same way it had previous generations of enthusiasts. That’s particularly relevant for a traditional tuner as BMW rapidly moves toward electrification and cars become increasingly software-driven.

AC Schnitzer Gets Another Shot

Still, the decision to sell rather than simply kill the brand means AC Schnitzer gets another shot. The existing business will continue selling inventory through the end of 2026, with KOHL guaranteeing warranties and after-sales support beyond that date. That gives the new ownership some breathing room while it gets everything in place.

And the new owners have plenty to work with. AC Schnitzer already has products for BMW’s latest generation of cars, while its catalog also covers MINI and even Toyota. Yes, really. Well, it’s the GR Supra, and we all know it’s more or less a Z4 Coupe that BMW never sold during the G29 roadster’s life.

But I digress. What matters is that a worst-case scenario has been avoided. Keeping the engineering files, homologation paperwork, dealer network, and decades of brand recognition together gives the new owners a much stronger foundation.

Suddenly, The Future Looks Bright For AC Schnitzer

We’ll have to wait and see whether the reborn AC Schnitzer can recapture what made it a favorite among enthusiasts since 1987. But for now, the important part is that the story doesn’t end with a warehouse full of leftover wheels and a logo on a wall.

AC Schnitzer seemed destined to become another casualty of the changing automotive landscape, so this is a genuinely surprising turn of events. The brand isn’t valuable just because of its history; it has the engineering know-how and regulatory approvals needed to keep developing road-legal hardware for modern BMWs.

The big question is what the new owners do with it. If they can preserve what made AC Schnitzer special while adapting to BMW’s increasingly electrified lineup, the brand could get a second life. After all, plenty of BMWs out there could still use a little extra Schnitzer.