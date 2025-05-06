If you’re dead set on owning the fastest production wagon in the world, the new BMW M5 Touring isn’t the one to buy. It tops out at only 190 mph (305 km/h), and that’s with the optional M Driver’s Package. Want to go even faster? The ALPINA B5 GT Touring hits an impressive 204 mph (328 km/h).

That said, the third-generation M5 Touring is no slouch. Bavaria’s ultimate family hauler was recently filmed stretching its legs on the Autobahn. No laws were broken since this footage was shot on an unrestricted section of the German highway. It even beat the official top speed, reaching 192 mph (309 km/h).

BMW’s most versatile model needed just 3.6 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 km/h), exactly matching the official time. From 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h), it took 11.3 seconds, only two-tenths of a second off the claimed figure. That’s seriously quick for such a large and heavy wagon. Interestingly, the M5’s speedometer is quite accurate in the sense that the difference between the indicated speed and the actual telemetry data was minimal. Usually, a car’s digital instrument cluster shows a slightly higher number.

As the only current 5 Series with a V8, the M5 Touring delivers an aggressive soundtrack, one that makes us wish even more for a new M550i. A non-hybrid M Performance model with a V8-only setup at a lower price would be the sweet spot, but unfortunately, it’s not on the cards. We’re convinced it would easily outsell the full-fat M model and wouldn’t be far behind in performance, if at all.

Its absence likely stems from tightening emissions regulations. Seeing an M550i offered in markets with more lenient rules would be great. However, such a limited offering would be costly and probably not worth the effort. BMW has bigger priorities now, especially with the Neue Klasse era just around the corner. Spy shots have already revealed that some of the styling coming to the EVs will rub off onto the facelifted M5 coming in a couple of years.

Video: AutoTopNL / YouTube