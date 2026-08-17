Article Summary CAR Magazine named the new BMW i3 its overall 2026 Car of the Year.

The award arrives before the electric sports sedan’s 2027 U.S. launch.

BMW estimates 463 horsepower, 440 miles of range, and 400-kW charging.

The new BMW i3 has not yet reached American dealerships, but it is already collecting wins. CAR Magazine has named BMW’s electric sports sedan its 2026 Car of the Year, giving the second Neue Klasse model an encouraging early endorsement before its U.S. launch in 2027. It’s the first major industry award for the new i3. It is also the headline honor at CAR’s inaugural Genius Awards, marking the first time in the British publication’s 64-year history that it has ranked the best new cars available in the UK.

CAR Magazine Names the i3 Best Car of 2026

CAR says its Genius Awards recognize innovation and original thinking. The BMW i3 earned the overall title, while the closely related iX3 received the publication’s Electric Vehicle of the Year award. According to CAR editor Ben Miller, the stakes were particularly high because the combustion-powered 3 Series has represented practicality, driving enjoyment, and everyday usability for more than five decades. The new i3 had to reproduce those qualities. But more importantly, it had to do it while competing in an increasingly crowded electric-sedan segment. Evidently, CAR’s judges believe BMW succeeded.

The award arrives unusually early in the car’s life. Production began in Munich in August, while its UK market launch is scheduled for later this year. BMW says the i3 will become available in the United States during 2027, although American pricing and final EPA certification have not yet been announced. That means most prospective buyers have not driven one, and many have yet to see one outside promotional material. Still, the award supports BMW’s claim that the i3 remains a proper sports sedan.

The Neue Klasse Technology Makes a Strong First Impression

The initial BMW i3 50 xDrive uses two electric motors producing an estimated 463 horsepower. BMW expects up to 440 miles of range under the EPA testing procedure, although that figure remains preliminary. European estimates reach as high as 563 miles using the more generous WLTP cycle. Its 800-volt electrical architecture supports DC charging at up to 400 kW. Under ideal conditions, BMW says that is sufficient to add approximately 248 miles of WLTP range in 10 minutes. Bidirectional charging will also allow the i3 to function as an energy-storage device.

However, the technology extends beyond impressive range and charging figures. BMW’s Heart of Joy computer integrates powertrain, braking, energy regeneration, and handling functions, while Panoramic Vision projects information across the lower portion of the windshield. The dedicated electric platform also allows BMW to package the i3 as a traditional three-box sports sedan rather than a lifted crossover or heavily compromised combustion conversion.

BMW’s first modern Neue Klasse vehicle, the iX3, has already won several major honors, including 2026 World Car of the Year. The i3 now appears to be continuing that momentum. Awards do not guarantee sales success, and the i3 faces serious competition from Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, and eventually Audi. In markets outside the U.S., Chinese EVs also seriously threaten the platform’s success. Still, winning Car of the Year before many customers have even seen the car is an encouraging start.