BMW is launching a cheaper i3 sedan that still comes with standard all-wheel drive, but uses a smaller battery for up to 441 miles (710 kilometers) of WLTP range.

Article Summary The new i3 40 xDrive gets an 82.8 kWh battery pack with 300-kW charging, providing 209 miles (337 kilometers) of range after a 10-minute recharge.

BMW gives the base i3 a healthy 369 hp and 520 Nm (384 lb-ft) of torque.

It reaches 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.4 seconds and tops out at an electronically capped 124 mph (200 km/h).

BMW is expanding the i3 lineup with a cheaper version that trades some performance for a smaller battery and a lower price. Meet the i3 40 xDrive, which sits below the i3 50 xDrive but keeps all-wheel drive and still has an impressive range. The differences between the two are pretty substantial on paper. While the i3 50 xDrive produces 463 hp and 645 Nm (475 lb-ft) of torque, the new i3 40 xDrive makes do with 369 hp and 520 Nm (384 lb-ft). That’s a reduction of 94 hp and 125 Nm (92 lb-ft), although even with the lower output, that’s hardly entry-level territory.

The lower output comes with a significantly smaller battery. The i3 50 xDrive uses a 108.7-kWh battery, whereas the i3 40 xDrive gets an 82.8-kWh pack. That’s nearly 26 kWh less, but BMW hasn’t sacrificed the dual-motor setup. Both versions come with all-wheel drive out of the box.

The i3 40 xDrive Still Has Solid Specs

Naturally, the smaller battery means less range, but the i3 40 xDrive still manages up to 710 kilometers (441 miles) on the WLTP cycle. That’s down from the i3 50 xDrive’s impressive 912 km (567 miles), representing a 202-km (126-mile) difference. Another tradeoff is the maximum charging rate, with the i3 40 xDrive topping out at 300 kW rather than the i3 50 xDrive’s 400 kW. Nevertheless, the battery can go from 10% to 80% in as little as 21 minutes. If you’re in an even bigger hurry, a 10-minute charge adds up to 209 miles (337 kilometers) of range.

Performance takes a predictable hit, too. The i3 40 xDrive needs 5.4 seconds to reach 100 km/h (62 mph), compared with 4.7 seconds for the i3 50 xDrive. That’s a 0.7-second difference, but both cars are electronically limited to the same 200 km/h (124 mph). In other words, the i3 40 xDrive isn’t exactly slow. It has plenty of punch, all-wheel drive, and more than adequate range on a full charge. What you’re giving up is the effortless shove of the punchier version and a considerable chunk of battery capacity. At the other end, a new i3 M60 will join the lineup sometime next year.

BMW isn’t offering the cheaper i3 with rear-wheel drive and a single motor. Well, at least for the time being. Until then, the i3 40 xDrive is the new entry point into the electric 3 Series Sedan lineup. The i3 50 xDrive is the range champion and the quicker of the two, while the 40 xDrive trades some of that excess without turning into a stripped-down version of itself.

The Ace Of Base?

The i3 40 xDrive might actually be the version that makes the most sense for buyers who don’t need nearly 570 miles of range. Even 441 miles is a ridiculous amount of range for a sedan, and the quoted horsepower figure is more than enough to keep things interesting. Since it’s lugging around a smaller battery, it’s also substantially lighter. At 2,090 kilograms (4,607 pounds), the base model shaves off 115 kg (254 lbs).

Sure, losing nearly 100 hp and almost 130 miles of range compared with the i3 50 xDrive sounds like a lot. But you can’t ignore the price difference. BMW wants €65,900 for the more powerful, higher-range version, whereas its lesser sibling starts at €59,900 in Germany. You’re saving €6,000 by sticking with the base model, and we won’t be surprised if the price drops even further on a rear-wheel-drive, single-motor i3 40 later.

For now, BMW is only confirming the i3 40 xDrive for the European market, but we’re also expecting to see it in the United States.