Article Summary This electric 3 Series Sedan wears the M Sport Package and is finished in the new M Le Castellet Blue paint.

It rides on 20-inch wheels and features a panoramic glass roof that, sadly, doesn’t open.

The right-hand-drive interior has a bold look, combining Digital White artificial leather with a matching steering wheel.

Right off the bat, we should mention that BMW officially considers its new electric sedan a member of the 3 Series family, even though it’s technically an i3. It’s not even the first electric sedan to carry this moniker, as the company has been selling a long-wheelbase electric 3 Series sedan in China since 2022. We’re now looking at the second-generation model, which represents a radical departure from all 3 Series models that came before it.

Inside and out, the “NA0” is an all-new model, built on the Neue Klasse platform instead of CLAR. Everything has changed compared with the outgoing “G20,” and this walkaround video highlights the radical transformation of Munich’s best-selling sedan. We’re dealing with the i3 50 xDrive, the only version initially available in Europe. BMW made this First Edition for eager early adopters, bringing presales forward by a few months in response to strong demand.

We think we’ve seen this exact car before, as BMW UK brought it to the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this year. These First Edition cars come well-equipped with the M Sport Package as standard. In fact, we have yet to see the i3 without it. The car featured here has a few extra options, including the larger 20-inch wheels instead of the standard 19-inch set.

Blue Over White

M Le Castellet Blue is a new color and one of just six finishes available for the First Edition. Inside, BMW built the i3 in its most eccentric spec, opting for Digital White artificial leather upholstery with a matching steering wheel. The panoramic glass sunroof with climate comfort glazing is another extra fitted to this car, although it unfortunately doesn’t have a section that slides open.

Pop the trunks, and you get 420 liters in the back and 31 liters in the front. If that’s not enough, the i3 Touring launching next year will let drivers carry more in the rear storage area, while the frunk will likely remain unchanged. If you need a more practical car today and can’t wait for the wagon to arrive, the iX3 crossover is a solid alternative.

And since the i3 is a 3 Series, the electric sedan also serves as a relevant preview of the “G50.” The combustion-engine model should debut in the coming months with an almost identical design inside and out. However, the proportions will change because the frunk will make way for four- and six-cylinder combustion engines. The CLAR architecture will also result in different packaging compared with the electric-only Neue Klasse underpinnings, so the regular 3 Series might not be as spacious or practical as the i3.

The electric sedan entered series production last month at BMW’s Munich plant in Germany, while the 3 Series is expected to hit the assembly line by year’s end in Dingolfing.

Video: SytnerTV / YouTube