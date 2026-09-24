The first BMW M3 without a gas engine is finally starting to shed its camouflage while also showing off its tail-happy behavior during a Nürburgring test.

Article Summary The M3 ZA0 has returned to the Green Hell, where BMW continues to test and fine-tune its first electric M car.

Although xDrive will be standard, a pure RWD mode will also be possible thanks to a front-axle disconnect.

With all four motors working, the electric BMW M3 is expected to produce around 800 horsepower or even more.

The first-ever electric M3 is getting closer to production, and the latest Nürburgring footage reminds us that BMW isn’t developing a four-motor monster just to make a quick EV. One camouflaged ZA0 prototype was caught sliding through the corners at the Green Hell, getting its tail out in a way that should reassure anyone worried that the first M3 without a combustion engine might be too clinical.

The prototype is still wearing plenty of camouflage, but there’s no hiding what it is. The heavily flared fenders, aggressive stance, and M-specific bodywork distinguish it from the regular i3. Once the disguise comes off, it’ll look strikingly similar to the M Neue Klasse Concept. BMW will launch the production car in 2027 as the first true M in the electric era.

The most interesting part of the latest sighting isn’t another glimpse at the bodywork. It’s what the car is doing with it. As the ZA0 works out at the ‘Ring gym, the prototype can be seen getting its rear end loose through the corners. That shows BMW has gone to considerable lengths to make sure the electric M3 behaves like an M car rather than simply delivering obscene straight-line acceleration.

Four Motors Equals xDrive, But With A RWD Twist

An electric motor at each wheel gives the M3 standard all-wheel drive. However, BMW will allow the driver to disconnect the front motors and switch to pure rear-wheel drive. Given how loose the prototype’s rear end looks, the test driver likely switched to the dedicated RWD mode.

And it isn’t just about making spectacular-looking spy videos. BMW is developing entirely new front and rear axles for the ZA0, while engineers are also working with tire suppliers on compounds capable of handling the instant torque generated by the four-motor setup. The company says Nürburgring testing has exposed exceptional loads on the chassis. That’s one reason why so much of the M3’s hardware had to be developed specifically for the electric powertrain.

BMW says the electric M3 must complete over 8,000 kilometers (4,971 miles) of testing at the Nürburgring before production. That testing is intended to validate not just outright performance but also repeatability, an area where high-performance EVs can struggle because of battery and drivetrain temperatures. That explains why we keep seeing the ZA0 at the Green Hell.

Expect Crazy Power

BMW hasn’t revealed the final output, but reports have consistently pointed to roughly 800 horsepower. The quad-motor layout is central to the car’s character, letting BMW control torque at each wheel individually and respond almost instantly to what the driver is doing. And, to the further dismay of purists, simulated gear changes are absolutely happening.

Whether enthusiasts will embrace all of that remains to be seen. But watching an electric M3 slide through Nürburgring corners certainly makes the whole project look less like an exercise in replacing cylinders with batteries and more like BMW M trying to redefine what its cars can do.

If you can’t imagine an M3 without cylinders, don’t panic just yet. The electric one will be sold alongside another inline-six version, expected to arrive in 2028 as the G84. Both sedans are rumored to get the wagon treatment, so Munich should have something for everyone.

Video: Nürburg Automotive / YouTube