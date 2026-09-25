The sixth-generation battery technology powering BMW's Neue Klasse EVs has been recognized for its technological innovation at a major Chinese industry event.

Article Summary The new batteries use round cells with 20% higher energy density than the prismatic cells found in previous-generation EVs.

Gen6 battery tech supports bidirectional charging, turning the cars into mobile power banks.

All Neue Klasse models revealed so far use NMC batteries, except for the China-only iX3 30's LFP chemistry.

BMW’s Neue Klasse has picked up another accolade, this time in China. The company’s sixth-generation high-voltage battery earned the “Global New Energy Vehicle Innovative Technology” award at the 2026 World New Energy Vehicle Congress (WNEVC), highlighting the technology behind the new-era EVs.

The award is particularly notable because BMW was the only automaker from outside China to receive this type of award. The WNEVC has recognized the Munich-based company for technological innovation six times overall, including five consecutive years. As I’m sure everyone knows by now, Gen6 centers on new cylindrical cells with a high-nickel cathode.

The battery uses an 800-volt electrical architecture and a cell-to-pack construction, meaning the individual cells are integrated directly into the battery without traditional modules. BMW says this lets it use space more efficiently while increasing energy density. More than 500 patents later, BMW developed Gen6 as a holistic system rather than simply a new battery pack. The team considered range, charging speed, efficiency, sustainability, safety, and driving dynamics together.

Not All Neue Klasse Batteries Are Created Equal

Despite all the talk about BMW’s new round cells, there’s an interesting exception hiding within the Neue Klasse family. The new EVs generally use lithium-ion batteries based on nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) chemistry, but the entry-level iX3 30 sold in China takes a different route. As we reported last month, the China-only iX3 30 uses lithium iron phosphate, or LFP, batteries.

LFP is itself a type of lithium-ion battery, but its chemistry eliminates nickel, cobalt, and manganese from the cathode. BMW is using the cheaper chemistry to reduce the cost of its entry-level iX3, while the more expensive iX3 40 and 50 versions continue to use NMC batteries. That makes the iX3 30 something of an oddball within the Neue Klasse lineup, and it remains unclear whether cars with NMC batteries will be available outside China.

BMW has designed the platform to accommodate different cell technologies, and the company points out that the Gen6 battery architecture is technology-open and can integrate other cell technologies. The LFP-powered iX3 30 is therefore a good example of that flexibility in action. It’ll be interesting to see whether the next-generation iX1 will use an LFP pack to keep the price low.

LFP Batteries: Advantages And Disadvantages

There are trade-offs, of course. LFP batteries generally have lower energy density than NMC packs, meaning they need more physical space to store the same amount of energy. On the flip side, LFP batteries can offer longer lifespans, better durability, and improved resistance to thermal runaway. For a base model where keeping the price down matters more than squeezing every last kilometer out of the battery, LFP makes plenty of sense.

For now, BMW sells the iX3 30 exclusively in China, where the long-wheelbase NA6 gets a 77-kWh LFP battery and a claimed 630 kilometers (391 miles) of CLTC range. However, the figure comes from a more forgiving testing cycle, and an equivalent WLTP rating would likely be at least 15% lower. The EPA estimate would be even lower.

As for the award, we’ll have to wait and see whether it helps BMW sell more cars in its largest single market, where demand has fallen dramatically in recent years.