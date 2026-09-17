Article Summary BMW and AC Milan are extending their partnership for a sixth consecutive season through 2026/27.

BMW Italia remains the club’s Premium Partner and Official Automotive Partner, with joint events and fan experiences planned throughout the season.

The partnership will continue to highlight electric mobility, innovation, and inclusion, alongside BMW’s vehicle fleet for the Rossoneri.

BMW Italia and AC Milan are sticking together. The two Italian powerhouses have renewed their partnership for the 2026/27 season, marking the sixth consecutive year of collaboration. Your favorite car brand remains the football club’s Premium Partner and Official Automotive Partner, extending an agreement that originally began in 2021.

The announcement has plenty of marketing fluff, but the basic idea is straightforward. BMW and AC Milan want to connect their respective communities through a mix of sports, technology, mobility, innovation, and sustainability. The partnership will continue with joint events and experiences throughout the new season, targeting fans and customers rather than simply slapping BMW logos all over the iconic San Siro.

The collaboration has already produced several joint projects over the years. One of the more interesting ones is BMW in Tour, an initiative launched in 2023 by the Italian BMW dealer association (ACIB) together with the Insuperabili Foundation and supported by BMW Italia and AC Milan. The project uses football to promote inclusion and social interaction. Its third season wrapped up in June after visiting 15 locations across Italy, with support from BMW’s dealer network.

BMW Is AC Milan’s Official Car Supplier

Of course, BMW also isn’t exactly new to supplying cars to the Rossoneri. For the 2025/26 season, the automaker delivered a fleet that included the X5, X6, and X7, while the new iX3 highlighted the automaker’s push toward electric mobility. Munich is rapidly expanding its Neue Klasse lineup, so expect more electric models to join the partnership’s product-focused activities.

For BMW, the AC Milan partnership provides a sizable platform in Italy for showcasing its cars and technology while creating experiences around the brand. That’s particularly relevant as the company continues rolling out its next generation of electric vehicles alongside combustion-engined and plug-in hybrid models. Plus, an iX5 Hydrogen is on the way.

Plenty Of Opportunities With Neue Klasse Models

BMW’s relationship with AC Milan goes beyond the usual football sponsorship. The automaker has also used its connection with the Rossoneri to put its latest models in front of a massive audience, including the increasingly important electric cars in its lineup. With the 2026/27 season now underway, expect that formula to continue.

BMW has plenty of new metal to showcase, particularly as the Neue Klasse era gathers momentum. Having already brought the new iX3 to market and with the i3 about to launch, the German automaker is rapidly expanding its next-generation EV lineup. The iX5 is in the starting blocks and will be followed next year by a first-ever iX7. That should give its long-running relationship with one of Italy’s biggest football clubs plenty of new material to work with.