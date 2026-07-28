Less than a year since assembly started at the new Debrecen plant in Hungary, the second-generation BMW iX3 has already reached a production milestone: 50,000 units.

Article Summary Series production of the new BMW iX3 started in late October 2025.

To meet demand, the Debrecen site in Hungary added a second production shift earlier than planned.

BMW is closing in on 100,000 orders for the Neue Klasse iX3.

Well, that was fast. BMW’s Debrecen factory has already assembled the 50,000th iX3 from the Neue Klasse family. Series production started in late October 2025, and less than a year later, the first major milestone has already been reached. It’s safe to say the luxury automaker wasn’t expecting such a rapid ramp-up. Strong demand prompted the company to add a second shift earlier than originally planned. Since February this year, the all-new plant in Hungary has been running double shifts “well ahead of schedule.”

While 50,000 units in nine months might not sound all that impressive, it’s worth noting that Debrecen is an all-new factory. It takes time to ramp up production of a completely new model at a brand-new production site. In fact, the second-generation iX3 has achieved the fastest production ramp-up of any new model in BMW Group history.

At full throttle, BMW can build up to 150,000 units annually at the site in eastern Hungary. Before it gets there, the company is closing in on 100,000 orders for the new electric SUV. In the meantime, the iX3 lineup has already expanded with the rear-wheel-drive, single-motor iX3 40 joining the dual-motor iX3 50 xDrive launch model.

More BMW iX3 Versions Incoming

BMW is also likely to launch an iX3 40 xDrive soon, followed by an M Performance version in early 2027. The long-rumored iX3 M60 won’t be the only M-flavored variant, as a full-fat X3 M is also in the pipeline. All iX3s built in Debrecen have the standard wheelbase, while the stretched version will be assembled in China.

It won’t be long before a second model joins the assembly line. Reportedly set to debut in the coming months, the sleeker iX4 is expected to enter production in November. It’ll be built in Debrecen alongside the iX3 and will likely cost a bit more. Logic suggests it won’t be nearly as popular as its conventionally shaped sibling, but promising spy shots indicate it’ll lean even further into the coupe-SUV profile.

In addition to Hungary and China, the iX3 will also be assembled in Mexico. Production at the San Luis Potosí plant is scheduled to begin in 2027, joining the 2 Series Coupe and 3 Series Sedan.