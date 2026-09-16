Article Summary The BMW 1M and i4 eDrive40 each send 335 horsepower to the rear wheels, despite taking very different approaches to performance.

The lighter 1M has the quicker BMW-claimed zero-to-60-mph time and offers a more involving drive.

The i4 counters with five seats, easier cargo access, modern technology, and up to 333 miles of estimated range.

Rear-wheel drive and 335 horsepower sound like a recipe for fun. It is: both cars we’re comparing today are nothing if not fun. For one, it’s arguably the prime directive. For the other, just part of a successful equation. The first is the 2011 BMW 1 Series M Coupe, a short-wheelbase M car with a twin-turbo inline-six and a manual transmission. The other is the BMW i4 eDrive40, an electric Gran Coupe with a single electric motor and room for five. Both send a formidable 335 horsepower to the rear wheels. But they arrive at that shared number from different eras of BMW engineering.

That makes them an unlikely pair for By the Numbers—which is sort of the point. The 1M is the obvious choice for an enthusiast’s weekend. The i4 looks much easier to live with Monday through Friday. The question is how much that identical horsepower figure tells us once weight, performance, and everyday use enter the picture.

The 1M Makes More of Its 335 Horsepower

The 1M’s 3.0-liter, N54 inline-six engine makes 335 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. An overboost function can briefly raise torque to 369 pound-feet. The i4’s electric motor matches the horsepower figure but produces 317 pound-feet. It requires no turbocharger or gear change; press the accelerator and the motor delivers its shove immediately. The 1M asks the driver to work with the engine and six-speed manual to get the best from it.

A quick look at the weigh-in breaks this comparison wide open. BMW listed the 1M at a preliminary 3,296 pounds (1,495 kg) using the DIN measurement. Independent U.S. sources claim 3,362 pounds (1,524 kg). BMW’s published U.S. figure for the i4 eDrive40 is 4,731 pounds (around 2,146 kg). BMW’s acceleration claims follow the weight: 4.7 seconds from zero to 60 mph for the 1M and 5.5 seconds for the i4 eDrive40. The electric car feels especially eager in ordinary traffic, where its immediate torque does the heavy lifting. Indeed, eking the best launch times from the 1M is a delicate dance. With peak torque occurring at a mere 1,500 rpm and shifting required, the 1M requires a deft pilot. The i4? Both pedals to the floor, let loose, and enjoy the flight. Ask both cars for their quickest run, though, and the lighter M car comes out on top.

Two Kinds of Rear-Wheel-Drive BMW

The numbers also describe what each car asks of its driver. The 1M has a short 104.7-inch wheelbase, a limited-slip differential, and a chassis developed with M components. Its manual gearbox gives the driver another decision to make before and after every corner. Getting a satisfying drive out of it takes attention, which is much of the appeal.

The i4 eDrive40 has an advantage of its own. Rear-wheel drive and a single electric motor give it a straightforward layout, and the battery’s position keeps its center of gravity low. Rear grip stays high, too. Our i4 eDrive40 review found that it still felt recognizably like a BMW on the road, even as its weight became apparent when pushed through turns. It is a convincing sporty daily driver. The 1M is the car more likely to make a familiar stretch of road feel like an occasion.

The i4 is 16.1 inches longer and carries one more passenger. Two additional doors and a rear hatch allow both kinds of luggage easier ingress and egress. For 2026, BMW estimates up to 333 miles of range for the i4 Gran Coupe. Solid, especially if charging regularly fits the owner’s lifestyle. There’s significantly more tech at your fingertips in the EV, too. Features like My BMW app integration, a head-up display, and a touchscreen display make the car feel commensurately more modern.

Is the 1M a total relic? Well, many 1Ms shipped with an iDrive screen, but frankly, the best ones didn’t—it significantly detracts from the analog aesthetic. iDrive of 2010 hasn’t aged particularly well, either. Perhaps the wizened 1M does away with frivolity in favor of focus: hustle the 1M down a twisty back road back-to-back with an i4 and it will be very clear which one is the proper driver’s car. Its dimensions make it easier to place on a narrow road, while the engine, shifter, and differential give the driver more to engage with. It gives up space and convenience for that focus. The i4 makes the opposite choice without giving up the rear-wheel-drive character entirely.

But Which One Wins?

If these were the only two BMWs available for everyday life, the i4 eDrive40 would make a strong case. But that timeline is one even stranger than reality, and you can buy nearly a dozen different BMWs that fill the niche in between the 1M and i4. Still: it has more seats, better cargo access, and enough range for many drivers to use it as their primary car.

But our “By the Numbers” series is also about what the figures mean from behind the wheel. The idea that the stats and specs don’t tell the whole story. The 1M is lighter, quicker by BMW’s claims despite being a decade senior, and—most importantly—built around a driving experience the i4 simply cannot reproduce. Its 335 horsepower has less car to move and does so in an infinitely more engaging way. Probably surprising no one, we take the 1M every single time.