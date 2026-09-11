BMW Motorrad adds three M 1000 bikes capped at 100 units each, while BMW hasn't said how many of the cars it will build.

Article Summary The edition covers six M cars, from the M2 to the M5 Touring, plus three M 1000 motorcycles limited to 100 units each.

The cars get painted graphics, embroidered headrests, and Nürburgring Green paint, but BMW announced no power increase.

M3, M4, and M5 orders are open now, the M2 follows in January 2027, bike orders open October 19, and pricing is still unannounced.

BMW is marking the Nürburgring’s 100th anniversary by painting six M cars and three M motorcycles in a shade it calls historic Nürburgring Green, developed only for this edition. The motorcycles are limited to 100 units each worldwide. For the cars, BMW gives no production cap at all.

The track opened on June 18, 1927, so the centenary lands next summer. The Nordschleife is where BMW M does much of its development work, and Frank van Meel, CEO of BMW M GmbH, put it plainly: “All our production vehicles are put through their paces on the Nordschleife.” By BMW’s count, that loop runs 20.8 kilometers (12.9 miles) with 73 corners.

Six Cars, Two Colors

The car side of the edition covers the G87 M2, G80 M3 Sedan, G81 M3 Touring, G82 M4 Coupé, G90 M5 Sedan, and G99 M5 Touring. Nürburgring Green is the signature color, but every car can also be ordered in Black Sapphire metallic with green accents. On the M3 Sedan, M3 Touring, and M4 Coupé, those accents include a green kidney grille frame that only comes with the black paint.

The graphics are painted on, and they combine the Nürburgring’s official “100 Years” anniversary logo, “Nürburgring since 1927” lettering, and an outline of the circuit. Every car also gets edition-specific roof stripes with a black M logo. On the M2, M3 Sedan, M4 Coupé, and M5 Sedan, those run over the M carbon roof. The two Tourings carry them on their steel roofs.

Inside, every car has black leather with green and white contrast stitching and a Nürburgring silhouette embroidered on the front headrests. The six-cylinder cars get that silhouette in green, while the M5s get it in black. The M2, M3, and M4 also get an M Alcantara steering wheel with matching stitching and a 12 o’clock marker. The M5s get an M leather steering wheel with the same details.

Here’s how the six cars differ:

M2: painted graphics on the doors only, M carbon bucket seats, and 930 M wheels in High-gloss Black. It’s the only car in the edition without green on its wheels.

painted graphics on the doors only, M carbon bucket seats, and 930 M wheels in High-gloss Black. It’s the only car in the edition without green on its wheels. M3 Sedan: painted graphics on the front doors, C-pillar, rear side sections, and trunk lid, M carbon bucket seats, and 826 M wheels with Nürburgring Green accents.

painted graphics on the front doors, C-pillar, rear side sections, and trunk lid, M carbon bucket seats, and 826 M wheels with Nürburgring Green accents. M3 Touring: the same graphics layout as the sedan, carried onto the tailgate, and 826 M wheels with Nürburgring Green accents.

the same graphics layout as the sedan, carried onto the tailgate, and 826 M wheels with Nürburgring Green accents. M4 Coupé: painted graphics on the doors, C-pillar, rear side sections, and trunk lid, plus 826 M wheels with Nürburgring Green accents.

painted graphics on the doors, C-pillar, rear side sections, and trunk lid, plus 826 M wheels with Nürburgring Green accents. M5 Sedan: painted graphics on the front doors, C-pillar, rear side sections, and trunk lid, plus 951 M wheels with green accents.

painted graphics on the front doors, C-pillar, rear side sections, and trunk lid, plus 951 M wheels with green accents. M5 Touring: painted graphics on the front doors, C-pillar, and rear side sections but not the tailgate, 951 M wheels with green accents, and an exclusive interior badge.

The M2, M3 and M4 gets the new M Ignite technology which is a patented pre-chamber ignition system for the S58 twin-turbo inline-six. According to BMW, the system improves efficiency under high load, cuts fuel consumption on track, and helps the engines meet Euro 7 rules with no loss of performance.

The Bikes Are The Real Limited Editions

BMW Motorrad’s side of the edition is the M 1000 RR, M 1000 R, and M 1000 XR, and here the numbers are fixed at 100 of each. Every bike comes with the M Track Package as standard, along with the green paint, anniversary decals, carbon wheels with Nürburgring Green accent stripes, a black rear swingarm and rear frame, and an Alcantara-look seat with “100” embroidered on it.

The fuel tank is painted with the circuit’s silhouette, and the airbox cover gets the anniversary design with an individual “one of 100” marking. BMW also includes a rear paddock stand and an M motorcycle mat with the edition logo. The M 1000 RR and M 1000 R get an M Cover Kit on top of that.

BMW Motorrad traces its history at the Ring back to 1927, when it says the brand scored its first win there.

Ordering And What We Still Don’t Know

The M3 Sedan, M3 Touring, M4 Coupé, M5 Sedan, and M5 Touring editions are available to order now through German BMW dealers. The M2 follows in January 2027. Orders for the three motorcycles open on October 19, 2026. The full rundown is on BMW M’s edition page. BMW hasn’t released pricing for any of the nine models, and it hasn’t said which markets will get them.