ALPINA already built two B6 generations. With the 8 Series gone, a third one makes more sense than ever.

Article Summary ALPINA already built two Alpina B6 generations — the E63 (2005–2010) and the F12/F13/F06 (2011–2019) — proving the nameplate fits the brand.

BMW ended 8 Series production in April 2026 with no confirmed successor, leaving a gap for a flagship coupe or grand tourer.

ALPINA's new "Luxury Layer" strategy targets a 7 Series-based flagship above BMW and below Rolls-Royce, leaving room underneath for a more attainable B6.

BMW killed the 8 Series last year, for the second time. The last coupes, convertibles, and Gran Coupes rolled off the Dingolfing line in April of this year, and there’s no confirmed successor waiting in the wings. Meanwhile, BMW’s newly independent ALPINA brand is busy building a 7 Series-based flagship aimed at Mercedes-Maybach. Put those two facts next to each other and there’s an obvious gap nobody at BMW seems to be talking about yet: a 6 Series, built by ALPINA, sitting underneath whatever comes out of the Maybach fight.

The 6 Series Has Always Meant Something Specific

Say “6 Series” to anyone who’s followed BMW for more than a decade and the same image shows up: a long hood, a low roofline, two doors more often than four, and a car built to cover 500 miles without complaint. The E24 started that story in 1976. The E63/E64 revived it in 2004 after a 15-year gap. The F12/F13/F06 kept it going through 2019 with a coupe, a convertible, and eventually a four-door Gran Coupe.

BMW muddied that image once, when it slapped the 6 Series name on the G32 Gran Turismo, a 5 Series-based liftback with none of the coupe’s proportions and little of its charm. It sold poorly and BMW quietly let it die. That detour doesn’t erase what the nameplate means. If anything, it’s a reminder that the 6 Series only works when it looks like what people expect a 6 Series to look like, and the G32 is proof of what happens when BMW forgets that.

ALPINA Isn’t New To This Car

This is the part that gets lost in the “should BMW revive the 6 Series” debate: ALPINA already built two full generations of B6. The E63-based B6 ran from 2005 to 2010, packing a supercharged 4.4-liter V8 into the coupe and convertible. The F12/F13/F06 B6 followed from 2011 to 2019, eventually adding a Gran Coupe body and, in Edition 50 form, the most powerful engine ALPINA had ever built at 600 hp. Both cars were exactly what ALPINA has always promised: not a track weapon, but a fast, comfortable, beautifully finished grand tourer.

So there’s no brand-fit question here. ALPINA has literally already sold this car, twice, under this exact name.

Where The New ALPINA Is Actually Headed

ALPINA’s relaunch as a standalone BMW Group brand became official on January 1, 2026, and the direction is clear: BMW is placing it in what it calls the “Luxury Layer,” above the 7 Series and below Rolls-Royce, doing for BMW what Maybach does for Mercedes. The first product out of the gate is expected to be a G72-based ALPINA 7 Series lineup, reportedly arriving as a trio of 740, 760, and i7 70 xDrive variants, aimed squarely at the Mercedes-Maybach S580 rather than the far pricier V12 S680.

That’s a smart opening move. It’s also, by BMW’s own admission, going to leave the smaller ALPINA models behind, for now. Reports around the relaunch have been blunt that cars like the B3 and B4 face an uncertain future as the brand chases bigger margins at the top of the market. Fine for BMW’s balance sheet. Less fine for anyone who wants an ALPINA that isn’t a seven-figure-adjacent flagship sedan.

The Gap ALPINA Is Leaving Open

Here’s the opportunity. If ALPINA’s halo car is a Maybach-fighting 7 Series, and if an ultra-luxury ALPINA coupe would need to compete somewhere north of $200,000 to justify its own existence next to that flagship, there’s real room underneath both of those cars for something smaller, lighter, and considerably cheaper. A modern ALPINA B6, built on whatever platform eventually underpins the next 5 Series and 7 Series-adjacent cars, would be exactly that: a two-door (or four-door Gran Coupe) grand tourer with ALPINA’s usual formula of comfort-tuned power, real leather and wood instead of “Manufaktur” checkbox options, and a price that undercuts a bespoke flagship by a wide margin.

It also solves a problem BMW created for itself. With the 8 Series dead and no direct replacement confirmed, BMW doesn’t have a flagship grand tourer or convertible in its own lineup anymore, full stop. The 4 Series is now the only coupe in the family. A BMW-badged 6 Series revival has been rumored on and off since at least 2024, and BMW has denied it every time. An ALPINA-badged one sidesteps that denial entirely, because it isn’t a BMW model at all. It’s a smaller, quieter halo built by a specialist, the same way ALPINA has always operated.

Other Reasons This Makes Sense

There’s a marketing angle here too. ALPINA spent its entire pre-2022 existence building a reputation on cars that were fast without being flashy, and comfortable without being soft. Reviving the 6 Series under that badge, rather than under M or under the standard BMW lineup, keeps that identity intact instead of asking a Neue Klasse-era 4 Series to somehow also be a grand tourer.

It also gives ALPINA a genuine range instead of a single flagship sedan and a handful of SUVs. Right now the brand’s roadmap reads as one big 7 Series push and not much else below it. A B6-badged coupe or Gran Coupe would give ALPINA a second, more attainable entry point, the same relationship the B5 has always had to the B7. Buyers who can’t stretch to a six-figure Maybach-fighter but still want the ALPINA badge would finally have somewhere to go.

If ALPINA is serious about being more than a 7 Series with a badge, the B6 is the obvious next chapter to write. And if it’s a coupe only, even better.